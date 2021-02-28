Men’s tennis fights beyond Delaware





Next game: James Madison 3/6/2021 | 2:00 ANNAPOLIS, Md. Andrew Ton (Sr., Milpitas, California), Derrick Thompson (Jr., Towson, Md.) And Gavin Segraves (So., Charlottesville, Va.) Won a few games each to help the Navy tennis team (2-0) beat Delaware (1-1), 5-2, Saturday afternoon at the Tose Family Tennis Center in Annapolis. “Delaware is a much improved team,” said the Navy Chief Coach Chris Garner “(Head Coach) Pablo Montana has done a great job with the program as they get more competitive every year. This year’s Delaware team is no exception.” The first doubles game to end was the No. 3 match where Segraves and Find Garner (So., Arnold, Md.) Combined for a 6-4 win over Liam Hedlund and Luis Molina. Navy then earned the point available Thompson and Jake Fishkin (Jr., Baltimore, Maryland) combined for a 6-2 win over Julian Chousa and Pierce Gilheany in Flight No. 2. Ton worked with Sasha Panyan (Fr., Lutherville, Maryland) for a 6-3 victory over No. 1 in the doubles against Pierre-Louis Difens and Hames Wilkinson in the last match of the three to finish. “It was a good start for us in doubles when we took the 1-0 lead,” said Garner. The Blue Hens quickly won with Nos. 4 and 3 singles respectively to take a 2-1 lead. Navy tied the game to 2-2 when Thompson beat Dodens 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 at number 2 singles. Ton made it 3-2 in favor of the Mids when he beat Wilkinson 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Segraves placed Navy’s fourth team point of the day on the scoreboard with his 7-6, 6-3 win over Hedlund at No. 5 singles. The remaining game saw Jack McBride (Jr., Chapel Hill, NC) defeated Guilherme Valdoleiros, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, at No. 6 singles. “In singles,” said Garner, “we knew Delaware was going to be very strong in the middle of their lineup. Those Nos. 2-4 players came in with a lot of experience and it showed when they won two of those three games. Derrick went big in the third set and won one of those key games. Delaware was also competitive in the other three games, but Andrew, Gavin and Jack all played very physical games. “ The Navy will continue through the March 6 season when the Mids host James Madison. Marine 5, Delaware 2

Doubles Navy wins the doubles (3-2-1)

1. Panyan, Sasha / Ton, Andrew (NAVY) beats. Dodens, Pierre-Louis / Wilkinson, James (DEL) 6-3

2. Fishkin, Jake / Thompson, Derrick (NAVY) defeats. Chousa, Julian / Gilheany, Pierce (DEL) 6-2

3. Garner, Finn / Segraves, Gavin (NAVY) def. Hedlund, Liam / Molina, Luis (DEL) 6-4

Double (4-3-2-1-5-6)

1. Ton, Andrew (NAVY) def. Wilkinson, James (DEL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Thompson, Derrick (NAVY) def. Dodens, Pierre-Louis (DEL) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

3. Gilheany, Pierce (DEL) def. Fishkin, Jake (NAVY) 6-4, 6-2

4. Chousa, Julian (DEL) beats. Garner, Finn (NAVY) 6-2, 6-2

5. Segraves, Gavin (NAVY) def. Hedlund, Liam (DEL) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

6. McBride, Jack (NAVY) beats. Valdoleiros, Guilherme (DEL) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4)

