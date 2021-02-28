UMD men’s hockey: Swaney registers hat-trick, 100th point in Bulldogs’ victory over St. Cloud State

Senior wing Nick Swaney scored two of three goals in the first period for the Bulldogs, who will complete the regular season against the Huskies in St. Cloud next Saturday at 1:07 pm. Senior wing Kobe Roth had the other, with all three within four and a half minutes of each other.

Swaney, the Minnesota Wild prospect, finished the Bulldogs Senior Night with three goals and completed a 13:38 hat-trick in the second period to also take himself his 100th career point in 129 career games as a Bulldog.

He was excellent. He had a great year for us. He may have been our best player. His numbers prove it, Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said of Swaney. He was a good leader, he was vocal and tonight he was great. He was rewarded.

Minnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney (23) will celebrate his third goal of the game and 100th career point in the second period at St. Cloud State on Saturday, February 27 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])





All five Bulldogs goals came from their upper league on Saturday, with Cloquet native and senior wing Koby Bender putting Roth in the slot with a handy pass in the first period and freezing the game with an empty goal in the third period. He was set up by Roth, who could have scored the empty net himself, but said he got Bender the favor for the goal in the first time.

He prepared me for many backdoor goals this year, Roth said.

Roth, Bender, junior center Jackson and junior center Noah Cates all ended the evening with two points for UMD.

Saturday could have been the last game at Amsoil Arena for many of those players that the NCAA has given everyone an extra year to qualify this season because of COVID-19, if they wanted to, but that wasn’t the primary motivation for the business on Saturday. Roth and Swaney said they were more driven by the urge to end the three-game lost streak that had been hanging over their heads for over a week.

That’s the first step, it’s a good step, Roth said of Saturday’s victory. We knew how big this game was thanks to those losses.

Bulldog freshman goaltender Zach Stejskal made 24 saves on 25 shots in his sixth start of the season.

Husky’s starting goalkeeper David Hrenak was pulled out of the game after Swaney made it 4-1 in the second. Hrenak finished with 21 saves on 25 shots, while his replacement, sophomore Jaxson Caster, stopped all eight shots he faced in relief.

UMD, third in the NCHC with 42 points, is now heading to St. Cloud next Saturday with a chance to take second place away from the Huskies, who have 43 league points. North Dakota has already won the NCHC regular season championship a week ago. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Huskies can slip below third in the NCHC, with Omaha in fourth place at 38 points.

We knew we had to change things, Swaney said of ending the lost streak. We’ve had a long week and worked on a lot of things. We know every night is tough when it comes down to it. We just have to do whatever it takes and we did that tonight. It puts us in a good position to enter St. Cloud next weekend.

Thumbs up to the Bulldogs opening 20 minutes

Minnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney (23) and defender Connor Kelley (25) celebrate Swaney’s goal at St. Cloud State in the first period on Saturday, February 27 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Sandelin had no complaints, just compliments, about his teams’ first period on Saturday.

The three goals were nice, but what the coach liked even more was how his team got those three goals.

Scoring was great, but I just liked the way we played. We didn’t look like we’d lost three games, Sandelin said. We played with a lot of confidence. Our puck balance was good. We’ve made some really good plays. We got on the net and were rewarded with a number of bounces and goals. We talked about that all week.

Getting pucks and bodies on the net was a big emphasis for UMD after scoring just two goals in the previous three games with 4-0 and 4-1 loss from February 12-13 in Western Michigan and 2-1 last Thursday home loss against Colorado College.

For Sandelin, however, the offensive struggles go back even further than the losing streak to the 3-1 win over Miami on Feb. 6 in Duluth. The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but left Miami 1-1 in the second tie. Cole Koepke scored the game winner halfway through the third period that evening and the final goal was an empty net.

A similar scenario played out last Thursday with UMD leading Colorado College 1-0 in the second, before the Tigers rallied with two goals in the third to upset the Bulldogs.

UMD never gave the Huskies a chance to rally on Saturday.

It was great to take the lead and build on the lead, which we didn’t really do in the Miami game or CC game, Sandelin said. We let them chase the game. It was a good, good first period. It was something we badly needed to take charge. I liked how we got the lead, I liked how we played. It carried over to the next 40 minutes.

Thumbs down for the penalty kill

The Huskies briefly made it interesting by pulling two of the Bulldogs 6:15 into the second after SCSU scored sophomore wing Zach Okabe on the power play. It is the sixth power play goal that UMD has given up in 12 kills in the past four games. The Huskies finished 1-for-3 on Saturday’s power play.

Sandelin said he didn’t like the punishment that led to the power play hooking by sophomore center Like Loheit because it gave life to the Huskies after not having one after a dominant first stint by UMD.

He also didn’t like the goal, which came in the middle of the attack zone.

Despite all that, the coach believes that Saturday was an evening on which to build his penalty kill.

Heck, UMD nearly scored shorthand in the third , but the goal was disallowed.

I think they got a lot of things right, Sandelin said of Saturday’s penalty kill. Sometimes when it rains, it pours. I don’t want our killers to feel bad. I think they did very well. We had good pressure on the rink and they did a good job, except for that shot. Keep working on it. They should gain some confidence from it tonight.

Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) attempts an enveloping goal on St. Cloud State goalkeeper David Hrenak (34) in the first period Saturday, February 27 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Matts Three Stars

3. UMD senior wing Kobe Bender He scored an empty net, but his more impressive play was the assist / pass Roth set up in the first.

2. UMD senior wing Kobe Roth He made it 3-0 on a cross from Bender in the first inning, then assisted Bender on the empty net.

1. UMD senior wing Nick Swaney His three goals on Saturday now have him two goals behind North Dakotas Shane Pinto for the top division. He is also one point behind Pinto for the scoring title, with 13 goals and 14 assists this season.

Bulldog bites

The Bulldogs and Huskies would complete their regular seasons this weekend, Friday in St. Cloud and Saturday in Duluth. However, Sandelin said he and Huskies head coach Brett Larson, the Duluth-born and former UMD assistant under Sandelin, didn’t want to have all weekend off before playing the single-elimination NCHC Frozen Faceoff from March 12-16 at Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Four players Easton Brodzinski and Micah Miller for SCSU and Luke Loheit and Wyatt Kaiser for UMD were sent to the dressing rooms early Saturday after fights with less than a minute to play. Brodzinski and Loheit received light penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, while Miller and Kaiser received 10 minutes of misconduct for the same foul. Saturday was the fifth meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Huskies, with SCSU still holding a 3-2 lead in the season series.

Box score

St. Cloud State 0-1-01

Minnesota Duluth 3-1-15

First period

1. UMD, Nick Swaney 11 (Quinn Olson), 11:43

2. UMD, Swaney 4 (Noah Cates, Matt Anderson), 14:27

3. UMD, Kobe Roth 11 (Koby Bender, Jackson Cates), 4:05 PM

Second period

4. SCSU. Zach Okabe 4 (Spencer Meier, Seamus Donohue), 6:15 (pp)

5. UMD, Swaney 13 (N. Cates), 13:38

Third period

6. UMD, Bender 4 (Roth, Jackson Cates)

Saves David Hrenak, SCSU, 11-11 X21; Jaxson Carter, SCSU, X-2-68; Zach Stejskal, UMD, 6/4-1424.

Power play SCSU 1-3; UMD 0-3. Sanctions SCSU 5-26; UMD 5-18.