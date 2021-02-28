Sports
Three Takeaways: Florida Gators Hit 71-67 Road Win Over Kentucky
In the 146th game between the Kentucky and Florida basketball programs, the Gators brought in John Calipari’s Wildcats to break head coach Mike White’s record against the UK to 4-8.
Despite times of turmoil, the Gators once again showed the resilience that defined their season on and off the field to defeat a hot streaking Kentucky team.
Producing a back-and-forth fight with the Gators taking a game-high 10-point deficit in the first half, 14 lead changes (Florida for 13:51 and Kentucky for 10:09), 9 draws (4:01) and a small profit margin of just four, the historic Kentucky SEC powerhouse fell into defeat to the Gators to drop their 14th game of the year as UF improved to 13-6 (9-5 SEC).
As a high-scoring game in which Kentucky failed to reach their 76-point sweet spot, the Gators delivered a devastating loss to the Wildcats who broke their three-game winning streak.
Here are three takeaways from the match.
Tre Mann can take the Gators far
I don’t think it’s too much to say that Three Mann is the undisputed best player in the Florida squad. When he’s at his best, the Gators improve their game significantly.
Seen as one of the most improved players in the nation from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 season, Mann played at a level that supported these claims.
With a team leader of 21 points in 63.6% of the field (100% from off the arc) and eight rebounds, Mann has once again delivered a performance that shows the skills that are highly regarded throughout the year.
Seeing himself as the main option in the offensive game plan, especially in the second half, Mann ended his incredible night with two clutch-free throws to put the game to a halt by just 10 seconds.
As Mann’s efficiency starts to gain consistency in the future, Florida will be in an ideal position to make noise in the SEC tournament.
Anthony Duruji: The Energizer Bunny
The Gators needed momentum in Rupp Arena and it delivered in a huge way.
Probably the most athletic player to walk the field every game he plays, Anthony Duruji provided the Gators with the juice needed to defeat a motivated Wildcats team.
Duruji hit through four emphatic dunks in the first half on the 2:38, 12:49, 5:57, and 2:56 time markers, and Duruji showed off his multi-point vertical jump to keep up with the Gators’ efforts to keep up. help, culminating in an incredible alley-oop slam of Tyree Appleby
With 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, Duruji’s production fell by half. But when the team needed the energy, Duruji took care of and deserves recognition for getting the Gators unit to triumph.
Turnover, turnover and more turnover
The Florida Gators’ early efforts resulted in what appeared to be a game that slipped from their hands by the second.
As the scoreboard backlog continued to build as the Kentucky attack started to click, Florida was in dire need of a momentum-shifting streak.
Two straight triples over Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis followed by an emphatic slap by Lewis, the first half of sales for Kentucky kept the Gators at very close range as they enter the half.
Trailing the entire first half with their last lead of the period of 5 to 2, Florida got only one point into the break after trailing ten.
Kentucky turned the rock over in four consecutive possession when he was 26-16 halfway through the first half, giving UF a chance to go on an 8-0 run, scoring 12 runs on first half sales.
This meeting was sparked by Kentucky’s self-inflicted wounds, which were responsible for a large number of sales during the game. With 15 sales totaling (nine of them in the first half), Kentucky returned to their inefficient ways that led to their worst season in a long time.
Meanwhile, on the Gators’ side, the TOs warmed up in the second half (16 in total), but had a limited impact on the game compared to Kentucky’s.
Carelessness with the basketball was a norm on both sides, which had a lasting effect. Ultimately, the lack of ability to control the rock was the main factor in Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss.
Florida closes the year with matchups against Missouri and Tennessee with a chance to solidify their position in the SEC ahead of playing the conference tournament starting March 10.
