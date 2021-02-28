Cricket news, Sheffield Shield 2021, results, Victoria vs NSW, scorecard, result, highlights, Western Australia vs South Australia

Two thrilling Sheffield Shield games came down to the final day, and it was a surprising name in Peter Handscomb shining best with a match-saving ton for Victoria against NSW.

The Victorian skipper ended a first-class two-year perennial drought to save a draw.

Meanwhile, Western Australia did the same in an exciting fashion against South Australia.

HANDSCOMB REWIND THE CLOCK

29-year-old Peter Handscomb ended a run of skinny form with the bat with a match-saving century for Victoria against NSW.

Handscomb averaged just 18.9 with a top score of 30 in 13 innings for the new team Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL season.

But the Victorian captain ended a streak of more than two years without a ton of premium by holding off the star-studded NSW bowling strike to save a final-day draw in Sydney.

Handscomb, who has not played internationally in two years, brought in his 15th first-class hundred from 251 balls and his first since November 2018 before finishing unbeaten on the last day at 124 when the captains shook hands shortly after tea.

I just tried to stay in my bubble as best I could, scoring when the ball was there, he said. It was nice to spend some time in the middle, hadn’t scored a hundred in a while, so good to get that feeling back

And more just being mentally out for the time and getting back into the routine of it is never enough, never being satisfied, not trying to leave it to someone else. All those things that I probably hadn’t done for a while, so nice to be able to do that.

Nic Maddinson previously hit 61 of 187, while Marcus Harris (34) and Seb Gotch (26 *) also had good guts.

With Matthew Wade dumped from the No. 5 role on the Australian test squad, the 16-test veteran Handscomb could earn a surprise recall.

He achieved two hundred thousand and four half centuries for Australia in redball internationals, with a top score of 110.

My job is to win competitions for Victoria, Handscomb said. If something happens on the next level, that would be great.

But that’s not my focus.

Handscomb, in seven innings, averages 49.5 in the Shield this competition, with half a century off the current breakthrough.

TIMELESS SWAMP STILL WORKS MIRACLES

Shaun Marsh continues to guide his West Australian side with confidence.

The 37-year-old, who was awarded a second consecutive National Player of the Year award earlier this month, scored 24 of 41 in the first innings against South Australia, before supporting a crumbling squad on the final day of WACA.

Marsh pocketed three centuries at the start of the Shield season at the end of last year, and while he couldn’t build on that in this round, he made a huge contribution nonetheless.

While WA suffered a 4-26 mini-collapse on the final day, Marsh steadily worked his way up to an unbeaten 35 * from 73 at tea. He was fired for 45 of 95 to leave his squad 6-115, while David Grant claimed 4-35 with some impressive bowling – also taking Bancroft, Green and Josh Inglis.

WA then survived a thrilling final session, with Daniel Worrall taking two wickets in the last half hour to send number 11 Liam OConnor to the fold.

He and Cameron Gannon (13 *) survived the late attack and held on to 9-148 for a draw.

GREEN CANT BACKUP HUGE KNOCK

Young gun Cameron Green failed to add to his first-inning barrel when the end of the Test hit a second-bale duck for Western Australia against South Australia on the final day.

The Australian No. 6, hitting fourth for the WA side, hit an unbeaten 168 of 298 balls to record his sixth first-class ton on day three.

Then WA captain Shaun Marsh boldly declared their first innings at 5-409 on day three, trailing the scoreless Redbacks by 101 runs.

The Redbacks dropped to 4-61 early on Saturday, but fought back to close Day 4-142 and put on a juicy final day.

Alex Carey (82 *) and Harry Nielsen (67) both reached their half-century on Sunday before declaring on 9/230, requiring Western Australia to take 332 to win.

But WA’s centurions in the first innings, Cameron Bancroft and Cameron Green, failed to shoot.

Bancroft, who scored 126 in the first innings, got off to a good start in the second before falling for 30 to 57, then Green was ejected for a second ball when David Grant hit twice in the over.

Nevertheless, it has been an excellent season so far for Green, who averaged 88.50 this season with 531 runs from eight Shield-innings.

With two tons and two fifties to his credit, he averages at least half a ton every two innings.

With the ball, Green finished with numbers 1-55 on 13 overs in the first innings and 0-22 on three expensive overs in the second innings.