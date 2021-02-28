It’s been a while, but football is finally coming back

Are you ready for more daylight … buds on the trees and that fresh spring air?

Are you ready for March Madness and the greenery of St. Patty’s Day?

Oh yeah, and are you ready for some football?

Yes, football.

After a year where COVID-19 destroyed everything in life, including sports seasons as we know it, 2021 will be the debut of high school spring football.

With the 2020 football season moved to spring last fall due to concerns about COVID-19, the IHSA announced in January that it would host a six-week football season. That season has arrived, with official practices starting Wednesday and matches, with all players in masks, starting on March 18. The season, with the traditional format of one game a week, ends on April 24.

Sure, it’s still cold. And in some parts of the suburbs there is still snow on the ground. And cold and snow are known to linger well into spring.

But football has started.

“It feels like Christmas,” said a dizzying Joe Pardun, Hersey’s football coach. “The kids are so excited. They’re starting to laugh again. In fact, we had some of our freshmen in a room the other day and they got a little squirrel and I had to go in there and tell them to settle down. And you know. What? I kinda liked it. It was like, “Okay, we’re back.”

“The kids are so happy to have football again and they are starting to come back to themselves. They’re glowing. I can see it.”

Preparing the fields

On some fields there are still hills and mountains of snow. School field keepers have worked tirelessly to clear the snow with special plows and blowers so as not to damage the turf.

“About half of our pitch is clear of snow at this point,” said Naperville Central coach Mike Stine. “What they do is they get pretty much all the snow off, except about an inch or two, and then they blow that off. Our school district just put new grass in for us and Naperville North, so they’re really careful not to damage it. . “

Artificial turf around the suburbs becomes extra busy when they are completely free of snow. Not only will all levels of soccer need them, but all levels of boy soccer as well.

As time goes on, spring sports like track and field and lacrosse, hockey and girls’ soccer may need access to that space for their preseason workouts. It will be a revolving door on the football field.

“The drills will take place at different times,” said Antioch coach Brian Glashagel. ‘There will be no set schedule. Sometimes we have preschool exercises. Sometimes we come late.

“At our (district sister school), Lakes will also use our field because they have a grassy field. So we have to deal with them along with all our other sports such as football and hockey. You might see our stadium lights every night until 10pm. hour “

Challenges lie ahead

After the long darkness of 2020, coaches say it will be a welcome place to see the lights of high school sports and their stadiums shine bright again.

However, it will not come without some challenges.

Some of the concerns for football coaches include waiting for athletes to arrive late and dealing with the cold, neither of which they are used to during a typical fall.

Football players who also play basketball will not finish basketball until March 13. So because basketball coaches have had to adapt when their soccer teams make extensive playoff runs and basketball players miss out on some of the preseason basketball, soccer coaches are now in that same boat.

“We have a few basketball players and usually basketball is waiting for us, now it’s the other way around and we all work together,” said Stine. “Normally we don’t have kids at our conference who practice for one sport while they’re still in season with another, but I think our sports directors will be relinquishing that for a year. Can basketball players come to practice while basketball is still playing?” is underway so they can start their soccer practice days.

“We all work together to make it as safe and painless as possible for the kids to do whatever sports they want.”

The piercing cold of a damp spring can certainly be painful. In March it could be even colder than during the football playoffs in late November.

Football season isn’t usually hampered by such extreme temperatures, but coaches and players say they are prepared for anything. They just want to play.

“One of my coaches said, ‘Well, at least it won’t be as hot as August and we’re worried about kids passing out and cramping,'” said Pardun. “It’s gonna be cold, and I’m someone who is terribly cold. I’ve coached baseball forever, and I know how the cold fares in the spring. It can be awful. football, you move a lot, more than in baseball, so you can stay warm.

‘Plus, we’ve been lucky enough to play late in the season over the years, so we’ve gotten used to that cold. It can affect the way you play and what you do, but you adapt us. I am ready. And the nice thing is that it gets warmer as we go on instead of colder, like in the fall with the playoffs. “

No playoffs means creativity

There will be no official playoffs, but most conferences are trying to do something special to close the season.

For example, in the Mid-Suburban League, teams play their division games for the first five weeks of the season. In week 6, they close the season with crossovers with the corresponding team in the other division, with the featured match of the last weekend being the teams in first place in each division playing against each other for the MSL Championship .

In the DuPage Valley, teams will play conference games for the first five weeks and then in week 6 they will either play against each other in a first-second matchup, third-fourth match match, and so on, or each conference team takes a team from a different conference about. Those plans are still in the making.

In the Northern Lake County Conference, conference games will run through the first five weeks, and the sixth week will be used for a final conference game in what will be called Conference Rivalry Week. For instance, Antioch will play its biggest rival in week 6, sister school Lakes. Grayslake Central plays against Crosstown’s rival Grayslake North.

“Those are always playoff games anyway,” said Glashagel. “You’re going to want those games to take place, and it’s going to be a great way to end the season.”

It will be a season that will be hard to forget.

“It’s going to be a different season, it’s going to be unique. But it’s going to be a season we will all remember,” said Stine.