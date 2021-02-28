Boys Round Hockey: Mayo Takes Vengeance on Northfield; Dodge County falls into wild OT game; Owatonna gathers last century

NORTHFIELD One loss tormented Rochester Mayo for nearly a month.

The Spartans boys hockey team are 10-3-0 and have won seven consecutive games. But a 5-0 loss to Northfield on February 2 was the only game Mayo thought was out in the third period.

On Saturday, the Spartans had the opportunity to make up for that loss.

Goalkeeper Tate Cothern and Mayos-line of Cohen Ruskell, Sam Jacobson and Matthew Siems controlled the game and lifted their team to a 5-2 victory.





We walked three good lines and learned from game to game to be smarter, stronger decision-makers, said Mayo head coach Matt Notermann. Northfield came to play hard. Our boys were not put off by the physical style.

Jacobson had two goals and an assist, Ruskell scored once and added two assists, and Siems had a few assists to lead the way.

Northfield took a 1-0 lead at 3:15 in the game on a Davis Royle goal, but Mayo scored the next three to take over the game.

Ruskell scored with six minutes to go in the first to tie the score, then Jacobson scored twice in less than three minutes, putting the Spartans on for good, 3-1.

Payton Kor added a goal with 1:19 to go in the second, giving Mayo a 4-1 lead after two.

Northfields Carson VanZuilen and Mayos Ethan Dennis exchanged goals in the third period.

Cothern also kept the Spartans in play, then helped them maintain their lead by making 29 saves.

Mayo will play in Faribault on Tuesday, while Northfield (8-4-1) will host Owatonna on Thursday.

MAYO 5, NORTH FIELD 2

Mayo 1-3-15

Northfield 1-0-12

Mayo: Cohen Ruskell 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Jacobson 2 goals, 1 assist; Matthew Siems 2 assists; Payton Kor 1 goal; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Ethan Dennis 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Tate Cothern 29 saves (31 shots).

Northfield: Davis Royle 1 goal; Bohde Hasse 1 assist; Isak Johnson 1 assist; Carson VanZuilen 1 goal; Mike Fossum 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Micah Olson 11 saves (16 shots).

ST. CLOUD Dodge County and St. Cloud Cathedral competed, exchanging more than three bouts here on Saturday with bumps and setbacks.

In the end, the Crusaders were able to deliver the final blow to a race that was more like a track race, with both teams taking to and from the ice at high speed.

The teams combined for 14 goals according to the regulations, then Chandler Hendricks scored the 15th goal of the game 1:39 in OT to give Cathedral an 8-7 victory.

Dodge Countys Brody Lamb followed up an eight-point game on Friday night against La Crescent-Hokah with a six-point game on Saturday, including a rare short-handed hat-trick. The junior forward and the University of Minnesota commit scored five goals and added an assist. His fifth goal of the game came 3:30 to go in the third period to tie the score 7-7 to force extra innings.

Gryffon Funke and Gavin Giesler also scored for the No. 18 ranked Wildcats (8-3-1).

Cathedral was led by Cullen Hiltner, who matched Lamb’s stat line with five goals and an assist, although all Hiltner’s goals were equally strong.

Both teams finished with 36 shots on target.

Dodge County is back in action against Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 8, DODGE COUNTY 7

Dodge County 2/2/3/07

SC Cathedral 3-3-1-18

Dodge County: Charlie Blaisdell 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 goal; Brody Lamb 5 goals, 1 assist; Ethan Dale 1 assist; Matt Donovan 1 to assist; Gavin Giesler 1 goal; James McPeak 1 assist; Easton Hammill 1. Goalkeeper : Isaac Dale 28 saves (36 shots).

St. Cloud Cathedral: Jacob Hirschfeld 5 assists; Cullen Hiltner 5 goals, 1 assist; Josh Minkkinen 1 assist; Collin Hess 1 goal; Bradyn Balfanz 1 goal, 3 assists; Chandler Hendricks 1 goal; Brandon Hemmer 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Grant Martin 29 saves (36 shots).

OWATONNA Rochester Century had a lead midway through Saturday’s hockey game against rival Owatonna, but the Huskies turned it on in the second half of the second period on their way to an 8-3 victory.

Eddy Retzlaff scored late in the first period to tie Century’s 1-1 tie, then Jack Ottman added a 1:10 goal to the second to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

The momentum came late in the second time, however, when Taylor Bogen scored at 12:12 to tie the score 2-2. Casey Pederson scored twice and Ashton Hoffman once in the next four minutes to put the Huskies lead 5-2.

TJ Gibson scored in the third for Century, but Dom Valento, Tanner Stendel and Brody Homan scored in the third for the Huskies.

Century (5-8-0) will play at Mankato East on Tuesday, while Owatonna (8-3-1) will play at Albert Lea.

OWATONNA 8, CENTURY 3

Century 1-1-13

Owatonna 1-4-38

Century: Aiden Emerich 1 assist; TJ Gibson 1 goal; Jack Ottman 1 goal; Matt Haun 1 assist; Eddy Ratzlaff 1 goal; Chris Morreale 1. Goalkeeper : Conor Cozik 28 saves (36 shots).

Owatonna: Sam Sampson 2 assists; Ashton Hoffman 2 goals; Taylor Bows 1 goal; Joey Dub 3 assists; Casey Johnson 2 assists; Casey Pederson 2 goals; Dom Valento 1 goal, 1 assist; Brody Homan 1 goal; Caleb Vereide 1 assist; Tanner Stendel 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Real Gieseke 4 saves (7 shots).

MANKATO Five different Mankato East players scored and the Cougars defeated Rochester John Marshall 48-19 in a 6-0 win at the Big Nine Conference on Saturday.

Layten Liffrig scored twice, while Owen Quist, Hayden Guillemette, Jake Schreiber and Quintin Steindl each scored once for East (10-3-0).

No other information was available about the game.

JM generally drops to 1-8-0 and plays in Winona on Monday.

FARIBAULT The scoreboard didn’t read in Winonas’s favor on the last buzzer, but as was the case on most game nights over the past five seasons, Alex Benson did everything he could to keep his team in play.

Benson stopped 27 shots in the Winhawks loss 5-0 to Faribault.

The fifth-year starter reached a major career milestone, recording the 2500th save of his career. He now has 2,504 saves for his five-season varsity career.

Faribault led 1-0 after one period and 2-0 after two, then added three goals in the third to withdraw. Maclain Weasler registered a 23-save shutout in the win.

FARIBAULT 5, WINONA 0

Winona 0-0-00

Faribault 1-1-35

Winona Goalkeeper : Alex Benson 27 saves (32 shots).

Faribault: Lucus Linnemann 1 goal; Oliver Linnemann 1 goal; Jax Bokman 1 assist; Zach Siegert 1 assist; Keaton Ginter 1 goal; Grady Goodwin 2 assists; Owen Nesburg 1 assist; Luke Vinar 1 assist; Zack Slinger 1 goal; Jordan Nawrocki 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Maclain Weasler 23 saves (23 shots).

AUSTIN Albert Lea scored 11 goals in the second period, beating rival Austin 47-9 in the match, beating the Packers 15-0 at Riverside Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Blake Ulve (one goal, six assists); Tim Chalmers (four goals, two assists) and Max Edwin (hat trick, two assists) led offensively for the Tigers.

Ethan Knox made 32 saves for Austin. Braden Fjelsta had a nine save shutout for the Tigers.

ALBERT LEA 15, AUSTIN 0

Albert Lea 1-11-315

Austin 0-0-00

Albert Lea: Spencer Clark 1 assist; Sam Witham 3 assists; Blake Ulve 1 goal, 6 assists; Tim Chalmers 4 goals, 2 assists; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 3 assists; Logan Hacker 2 goals, 1 assist; Beau Schreiber 2 goals, 1 assist; Max Edwin 3 goals, 1 assist; Logan Barr 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalkeeper : Braden Fjelsta 9 saves (9 shots).

Austin Goalkeeper : Ethan Knox 32 saves (47 shots).

RED WING Tyler Tosch scored 4:54 in Saturday’s game, putting Mankato West in the lead for good in a 7-2 win at Prairie Island Arena.

Gavin Brunmeier had a hat-trick, Carson Fischer scored twice and Brandon Swenson had one goal and two assists for the Scarlets (10-1-2).

Evan Petersmeyer and Cam Schlicting scored for the Wingers (2-9-1).

WEST 7, RED WING 2

West 3-2-27

Red Wing 0-1-12

Mankato West: Gage Schmidt 2 assists; Gavin Brunmeier 3 goals; Brandon Swenson 1 goal, 2 assists; Wyant Fowlds 1 assist; Maddox Langworthy 2 assists; Chad Clyne 1 assist; Tyler Tosch 1 goal; Carson Fischer 2 goals; Nicholas Lundberg 2 helps. Goalkeeper : Caleb Cross 28 saves (30 shots).