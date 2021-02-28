Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Live Score & Statistics – February 28, 2021 Game Tracker





Despite a resilient victory Friday, the Boston Celtics are not out of the woods yet. The team is aiming for its first winning streak in more than a month when it hosts the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. The Celtics last time won 118-112 against the Indiana Pacers – a game in which they were behind by 14 within five minutes. The win resulted in a three-game loss and was only Boston’s fourth in the last 12 games. “It’s good to win on a day that ends in ‘Y’ right now,” said coach Brad Stevens after the game. The Celtics’ recent funk saw the team drop below .500 and be temporarily out of play-offs in the Eastern Conference. In fact, a win on Sunday would set his record and be a measure of revenge after Boston fell 104-91 in Washington on Feb. 14. That win marked the start of seven wins in eight games for the Wizards. Washington defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-112 at home on Saturday-evening. “It means a lot,” said Wizards star Bradley Beal of the team’s recent success. “It’s big for everyone. It’s big for our confidence to move forward. We know our schedule is going to be tough. At the same time, we still know we haven’t done much. We haven’t done anything. That’s what I keep telling our boys say. . “We still have a lot of work to do – things we need to improve at and clean up – and we need to win more games. That’s the ultimate goal.” Sunday’s meeting is the last of three between the clubs this season. The Celtics won at home 116-107 on January 8. It has been since January 24-25 that Boston has won back-to-back games. With All-Stars Jayson Tatum (nine points in 4-of-18 shots) and Jaylen Brown (15 points, 5-of-12 shots) each struggling with the Pacers on Friday, Kemba Walker went up with a season high of 32 points to give the team a much needed reason to celebrate. “We have to keep it together,” Walker said of getting through the tough stretch. “We can’t let anyone go in a different direction. … Things may not go as well as we would like at the moment, but things can change very quickly, so the only way to get out of the fight is to put it together. to do. “ The Celtics also received significant contributions from the bench’s Jeff Teague (14 points) and Robert Williams III (14 points, 11 rebounds). Teague’s production was especially notable after a series of non-plays earlier in the week. For the Wizards, it was the usual suspects at work in Saturday’s win over the Timberwolves. Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook supported him with a 19-point, 14-rebound, 12-assist triple-double – his 10th of the season, setting a franchise record. Davis Bertans also scored 19 points after missing the team’s previous game with a knee injury. Reserve guard Raul Neto sustained a left knee bruise late in the game and did not return. – Field level media Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.







