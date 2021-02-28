coronavirus blocks Maxwell Test bid





While CA held talks with their Tasman counterparts and the government back home over the weekend about the changing situation, the Kiwi board scrambled to get four of its players, including star duo Martin Guptill and James Neesham, out of Auckland before the lockdown began. For Maxwell, who still has ambitions to return to the baggy green, a new stint in quarantine could extend his absence from the top-notch arena to two years. Glenn Maxwell’s wait to return to first-class cricket could be extended if players from Australia are quarantined after the Twenty20 tour of New Zealand. Credit:Getty Images It would ban him from Victorias Sheffield Shield’s match against Queensland from March 15, and there are doubts about Vics’ match with Western Australia in Perth on March 25-28 due to the state border situation. With the Australian Indian Premier League contingent to leave shortly after, it could be until next season before Maxwell is seen in the creams again at the state level. He has not played a first-class game since October 2019, mainly due to his obligations with the national white ball sides. Maxwell has been in the test since 2017, but with tours scheduled for spin-friendly Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India next year, there is reason to recall him on horseback for courses. Maxwell’s future for Victoria is unclear. While the 32-year-old record calls for selection in their best XI, the Vics want to give younger players like Matthew Short and the promising Jake Fraser-McGurk more playing time. Victoria officials believe Maxwell’s short-term focus is on white ball sizes and preparation for the IPL, which is expected to begin in April. Loading Maxwell, bought for $ 2.5 million by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, recently said he could learn as much from playing T20s in India as he could in the Shield at home. Bankruptcy trustees in India have produced furious carriers for the last two Tests against England. Should training continue for the next tour of Australia, Maxwell would be well suited given his prowess against slow bowling and his ability to provide overs with his part-time off-spin. Meanwhile, Victoria captain Peter Handscomb hit the final day to make a challenging century and deny NSW outright points in the Sheffield Shield game in Bankstown. Test stars Pat Cummins (1/63) and Nathan Lyon (2/64) were unable to throw the Blues to victory on a field that did not clearly deteriorate after wet weather earlier in the game. Handscomb hit an unbeaten 124 while opener Nic Maddinson continued his strong form with 61 as Victoria finished 4/270 when the game was called off early due to the unlikely event that there would be a winner. Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald Most viewed in sports Loading

