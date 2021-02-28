Chris Duffy’s Editor’s Notebook: Ignore the Calendar. It’s college football season | Sports columns

It’s been asked before, but are you ready for some football? When will the calendar be March and April?
I’m not talking idle speculation about the Patriots’ next quarterback or the NFL draft. I’m talking real passing and running and tackling on the gridiron, as played by the UNH Wildcats, who start their spring schedule at home against the University of Albany on Friday night.
Sorry, UNH fans, you can’t attend spectators just yet, college officials say, but the game will be broadcast live by NBC Sports Boston.
This really is the 2020 season for the Cats, who, like most FCS teams, ran out of football at a time of year when they had to care about football when the leaves are turning. Now, with a snow pile backdrop, UNH will play six CAA games, three at home and three on the road, hoping to qualify for the 16-team FCS tournament. An FCS championship game is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 in Frisco, Texas.
The Wildcats played quite well the last time we saw them blow the school north on a sunny, cold Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Wildcat Stadium. Quarterback Max Brosmer was wingin there and Evan Horn and the defense flew around. The band was playing and the day may have included a whoopie pie as well.
Okay, I’ve officially put myself in the mood for football.
UNH is a busy place these days with teams from all three sports seasons playing matches.
So the Fisher Cats play 36 times this summer against the Portland Sea Dogs, that’s 30% of the season with 120 games. Whatever it takes to have a successful baseball season, I say.
Six-game series in the Fisher Cats league means that teams will see the same starting pitcher twice per series. Maybe even two entrees.
Burlington, Vt., Will have a summer baseball team. MLB narrowed the minor leagues last year and dropped the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Single-A New York-Penn League, but the Futures Collegiate Baseball League announced last week that the team will be sold and play as an FCBL expansion team in 2021. The team will still be known as the Lake Monsters and will continue to play at the beautiful Centennial Field.
The death of hockey earlier this month big Ralph Backstrom brought back personal memories of the 1986 Frozen Four in Providence. Backstrom brought in his Denver Pioneers, who lost to Billy Clearys Harvard Crimson in a semifinal then Doug Woogs Minnesota Gophers in the consolation game. Ron MasonMichigan State Spartans won it all by beating Harvard in a great final, 6-5, on a goal from future NHLer Mike Donnelly with about three minutes left. The GWG was Donnellys 59th goal of the season.
Caught both LA Kings-Blues matches and New Hampshires last week Zach Sanford was the best player on the ice for injury-ridden St. Louis. He didn’t score, but hit two posts. Actually the same message twice.
The seedings of the New Hampshire high school hockey tournaments were made by a formula where wins and losses were not taken out of thin air, as was the case with basketball.
• If you see your community’s high school sports results in the Union Leader and Sunday News, thank the coaches. They are the ones who will take the time to email us. For those coaches who want to highlight the achievements of their players, just email a short note or even a photo of the score book to [email protected] We would love it if you were with us just in time for the tournaments.
I don’t see many Celtics games, but I know so much: when they fire Brad Stevens, hell is being picked up by another NBA team faster than you can say Jim ard
New castles Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat has averaged 13.2 points per game this season. Manchesters Wenyen Gabriel has played four games (three minutes) for the New Orleans Pelicans and has not scored.
Is it pickleball season yet?