College Men’s Hockey: Third Period Setback Sinks St. Lawrence Against Quinnipiac | College Sports

CANTON A few rough breaks in the third period cost the St. Lawrence University hockey team in a 3-2 defeat to Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (4-8-3 overall, 4-8-2 conference) got off to a slow start, conceding two goals in the first 3 minutes, 22 seconds of the game, but then controlled play until the third period. .
I thought we played well, said Saints coach Brent Brekke. I thought we had a great second period. In our third period, we had to kill a pretty hefty penalty. There was a lot of time when I thought our play was where we wanted it. You are going to win many games most evenings by playing like this. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight.
The first blow to SLU came at 7:45 from the third when Jacob Nielsen was called up for knees in a game that left Quinnipiac’s Jayden Lee flat on his back on the ice for several minutes.
Officials watched the game on video and Nielsen was given a big five-minute penalty and match disqualification, meaning he will miss the SLU match at Clarkson Friday at 5pm.
The Bobcats (16-5-4, 9-3-4) took advantage, scoring just 37 seconds in the power play on a shot from Peter DiLiberatore to go on 3-2.
After the goal, DiLiberatore skated at the SLU bench to harass the Saints and was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Lee, who had to be helped off the ice after the penalty, came back quickly and skated during the Bobcats power play.
SLU’s last bad break came late in the game when Brekke pulled goalkeeper Emil Zetterquist for an extra forward. Quinnipiacs Logan Britt received the signal for a hooking penalty in the last 30 seconds.
The Saints had possession of the puck, but the power play would not begin until a Quinnipiac player touched the puck. An SLU player sent a pass that appeared to hit a Bobcats player stick, but officials didn’t notice. SLU only started the power play when there were three seconds left.
Quinnipiac started quickly in the game, as Ethan de Jong scored just 21 seconds after a pass from Michael Lombardi from behind the net.
Odeen Tufto, who leads the nation in points per game mainly thanks to his 35 assists, scored his fifth goal of the season at 3:22 to put the Bobcats 2-0.
We gave them the first two goals, Brekke said. We have not executed. We were late and slow with pucks. That’s exactly what happened on the first two shots. It’s a big hill to climb, but I thought our boys were sticking with it.
SLU’s Luc Salem got nine seconds to go with a penalty kick in the first period, giving the Bobcats a chance to extend the lead.
But Madrid-born Kaden Pickering quickly changed the Saints’ fortunes with a short breakaway in 32 seconds in the second period to reduce the lead to 2-1.
I think we did a good job of getting pucks deep, using our strengths and staying away from theirs, Pickering said. We have tried not to give them an opportunity to change things quickly. We haven’t really changed much. You can never get too high or too low. We had a few bumps in the beginning and we didn’t let it get to us.
Cameron Buhl tied the game for the Saints with a goal at 8:15 of the second period. Quinnipiac’s Zach Metsa tried to get the puck away from the boards and Buhl, who was close to the crease, knocked it down with his stick, turned and scored.
The Saints dominated the second half, surpassing Quinnipiac 15-3.
Ava Mattsson led the St. Lawrence University Women’s Alpine Ski Team at the Boston College Invitational in Andover, NH
Mattsson finished 12th in the first slalom event with a combined time of 1 minute and 36.53 seconds. She also led SLU in the second event, finishing 13th with a combined time of 1: 43.22.
Victoria Cubina finished 13th for the Saints in the first competition (1: 36.87) and 14th in the second (1: 43.45).