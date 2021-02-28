Connect with us

Sports

College Men’s Hockey: Third Period Setback Sinks St. Lawrence Against Quinnipiac | College Sports

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


CANTON A few rough breaks in the third period cost the St. Lawrence University hockey team in a 3-2 defeat to Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Appleton Arena.

The Saints (4-8-3 overall, 4-8-2 conference) got off to a slow start, conceding two goals in the first 3 minutes, 22 seconds of the game, but then controlled play until the third period. .

I thought we played well, said Saints coach Brent Brekke. I thought we had a great second period. In our third period, we had to kill a pretty hefty penalty. There was a lot of time when I thought our play was where we wanted it. You are going to win many games most evenings by playing like this. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight.

The first blow to SLU came at 7:45 from the third when Jacob Nielsen was called up for knees in a game that left Quinnipiac’s Jayden Lee flat on his back on the ice for several minutes.

Officials watched the game on video and Nielsen was given a big five-minute penalty and match disqualification, meaning he will miss the SLU match at Clarkson Friday at 5pm.

The Bobcats (16-5-4, 9-3-4) took advantage, scoring just 37 seconds in the power play on a shot from Peter DiLiberatore to go on 3-2.

After the goal, DiLiberatore skated at the SLU bench to harass the Saints and was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Lee, who had to be helped off the ice after the penalty, came back quickly and skated during the Bobcats power play.

SLU’s last bad break came late in the game when Brekke pulled goalkeeper Emil Zetterquist for an extra forward. Quinnipiacs Logan Britt received the signal for a hooking penalty in the last 30 seconds.

The Saints had possession of the puck, but the power play would not begin until a Quinnipiac player touched the puck. An SLU player sent a pass that appeared to hit a Bobcats player stick, but officials didn’t notice. SLU only started the power play when there were three seconds left.

Quinnipiac started quickly in the game, as Ethan de Jong scored just 21 seconds after a pass from Michael Lombardi from behind the net.

Odeen Tufto, who leads the nation in points per game mainly thanks to his 35 assists, scored his fifth goal of the season at 3:22 to put the Bobcats 2-0.

We gave them the first two goals, Brekke said. We have not executed. We were late and slow with pucks. That’s exactly what happened on the first two shots. It’s a big hill to climb, but I thought our boys were sticking with it.

SLU’s Luc Salem got nine seconds to go with a penalty kick in the first period, giving the Bobcats a chance to extend the lead.

But Madrid-born Kaden Pickering quickly changed the Saints’ fortunes with a short breakaway in 32 seconds in the second period to reduce the lead to 2-1.

I think we did a good job of getting pucks deep, using our strengths and staying away from theirs, Pickering said. We have tried not to give them an opportunity to change things quickly. We haven’t really changed much. You can never get too high or too low. We had a few bumps in the beginning and we didn’t let it get to us.

Cameron Buhl tied the game for the Saints with a goal at 8:15 of the second period. Quinnipiac’s Zach Metsa tried to get the puck away from the boards and Buhl, who was close to the crease, knocked it down with his stick, turned and scored.

The Saints dominated the second half, surpassing Quinnipiac 15-3.

Ava Mattsson led the St. Lawrence University Women’s Alpine Ski Team at the Boston College Invitational in Andover, NH

Mattsson finished 12th in the first slalom event with a combined time of 1 minute and 36.53 seconds. She also led SLU in the second event, finishing 13th with a combined time of 1: 43.22.

Victoria Cubina finished 13th for the Saints in the first competition (1: 36.87) and 14th in the second (1: 43.45).

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from eligible purchases.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: