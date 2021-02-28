Sports
Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel’s side refused the chance to get into the top four of the Premier League
Chelsea were held in a goalless draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League.
It was an exciting affair in West London as neither side could find a winner to bolster their position at the table.
Thomas Tuchel’s side was not at their best, but extended their unbeaten start under the German, but it wasn’t enough to return to the top four.
Chelsea were positive from the start in the first ten minutes in West London. It was an open case with Thomas Tuchel’s side zipping the ball around crisply.
The first talking point of the game went to VAR after a first 13 minute decision saw Marcus Rashford’s free kick pushed away by Edouard Mendy after Scott McTominay was soiled by Mason Mount on the edge of the area despite clear kicking. the Chelsea midfielder in the head. But the follow-up when the ball came back saw Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood come together and looked into a possible handball from the Blues winger. But Stuart Attwell stuck to his initial decision.
Hudson-Odoi got half a chance for the Blues nine minutes later after an excellent game change by Mount, but his volley went wide of David De Gea’s goal.
Olivier Giroud got two chances within four minutes of each other. In the 32nd minute, De Gea kicked a clearance straight to the Frenchman, but he skied his erratic attempt. Four minutes later, Hudson-Odoi cut an excellent ball over the penalty area, but Giroud was unable to make contact and eventually collided with the post.
Chelsea started well at Stamford Bridge, but got lost as United were first for everything. Sloppy passes one and a half everywhere to forget, especially for Hakim Ziyech who was bullied by the visitors.
But Ziyech did not receive the Hudson-Odoi treatment and it was Hudson-Odoi who was addicted to a frustrated Thomas Tuchel at halftime. Reece James replaced. Hudson-Odoi emerged with an ice pack on his thigh.
Chelsea got their first chance of the second half in the 49th minute when a rising Ben Chilwell found Ziyech, but a strong arm from De Gea denied the Moroccan from close range fantastically. James’ follow-up shot was well blocked by Luke Shaw.
Chelsea improved as the second half went on, but it was Greenwood who nearly opened the scoring for Manchester United. He played a one-two on the edge of the field with Daniel James, but his bet flew wide.
McTominay was next to have a chance a minute later when Shaw’s cross fell to the Scottish midfielder, but Edouard Mendy made a fine save to keep the scores level.
Mount, another game in which he was an excellent player, turned on the afterburners when he played a one-two punch with Ziyech and burst at the United defense. He cut into McTominay but couldn’t find a finish close up.
In the 65th minute, Giroud was replaced by Christian Pulisic when Tuchel chose to switch to a false nine system.
Fred was the next United man to shoot for a field goal in the 68th minute when the ball fell on him outside the area, but his stroke from distance curled inches past Mendy’s post.
Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta both got soft half-chances outside the area as the game entered the last fifteen minutes, but neither was troubling to De Gea.
Mendy nearly gave United the lead in the 76th minute as he clumsily messed up James’ cross, but there was no player to penalize the foul.
Timo Werner was Chelsea’s last substitute with 12 minutes to go when Tuchel’s side was looking for a winner; he replaced Ziyech.
James produced a fine cross on the right for Blauw-Zwart towards Werner’s back post, but Lindelof made an excellent interception on the back post seven minutes before the end. Werner got another chance a minute later, this time more half a chance, but his small bet fell right on De Gea.
United broke up in the 90th minute as it looked like the visitors could grab a winner. But Kante’s engine sped back and made a major interception to take out McTominay’s cross.
But Chelsea couldn’t find a winner and they had to settle for a point against their Premier League rivals.
The unbeaten run under Tuchel rises to nine points, as does United’s outdoor record. But the thing is, Chelsea remain in fifth place as they failed to take advantage of the results elsewhere to climb to the top four.
It doesn’t get any easier for the blues; Next up is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad at Anfield on Thursday.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]