Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel’s side refused the chance to get into the top four of the Premier League

Chelsea were held in a goalless draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League.

It was an exciting affair in West London as neither side could find a winner to bolster their position at the table.

Thomas Tuchel’s side was not at their best, but extended their unbeaten start under the German, but it wasn’t enough to return to the top four.

Chelsea were positive from the start in the first ten minutes in West London. It was an open case with Thomas Tuchel’s side zipping the ball around crisply.

The first talking point of the game went to VAR after a first 13 minute decision saw Marcus Rashford’s free kick pushed away by Edouard Mendy after Scott McTominay was soiled by Mason Mount on the edge of the area despite clear kicking. the Chelsea midfielder in the head. But the follow-up when the ball came back saw Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood come together and looked into a possible handball from the Blues winger. But Stuart Attwell stuck to his initial decision.

Hudson-Odoi got half a chance for the Blues nine minutes later after an excellent game change by Mount, but his volley went wide of David De Gea’s goal.

Olivier Giroud got two chances within four minutes of each other. In the 32nd minute, De Gea kicked a clearance straight to the Frenchman, but he skied his erratic attempt. Four minutes later, Hudson-Odoi cut an excellent ball over the penalty area, but Giroud was unable to make contact and eventually collided with the post.

Chelsea started well at Stamford Bridge, but got lost as United were first for everything. Sloppy passes one and a half everywhere to forget, especially for Hakim Ziyech who was bullied by the visitors.

But Ziyech did not receive the Hudson-Odoi treatment and it was Hudson-Odoi who was addicted to a frustrated Thomas Tuchel at halftime. Reece James replaced. Hudson-Odoi emerged with an ice pack on his thigh.

Chelsea got their first chance of the second half in the 49th minute when a rising Ben Chilwell found Ziyech, but a strong arm from De Gea denied the Moroccan from close range fantastically. James’ follow-up shot was well blocked by Luke Shaw.

Chelsea improved as the second half went on, but it was Greenwood who nearly opened the scoring for Manchester United. He played a one-two on the edge of the field with Daniel James, but his bet flew wide.

McTominay was next to have a chance a minute later when Shaw’s cross fell to the Scottish midfielder, but Edouard Mendy made a fine save to keep the scores level.

Mount, another game in which he was an excellent player, turned on the afterburners when he played a one-two punch with Ziyech and burst at the United defense. He cut into McTominay but couldn’t find a finish close up.

In the 65th minute, Giroud was replaced by Christian Pulisic when Tuchel chose to switch to a false nine system.

Fred was the next United man to shoot for a field goal in the 68th minute when the ball fell on him outside the area, but his stroke from distance curled inches past Mendy’s post.

Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta both got soft half-chances outside the area as the game entered the last fifteen minutes, but neither was troubling to De Gea.

Mendy nearly gave United the lead in the 76th minute as he clumsily messed up James’ cross, but there was no player to penalize the foul.

Timo Werner was Chelsea’s last substitute with 12 minutes to go when Tuchel’s side was looking for a winner; he replaced Ziyech.

James produced a fine cross on the right for Blauw-Zwart towards Werner’s back post, but Lindelof made an excellent interception on the back post seven minutes before the end. Werner got another chance a minute later, this time more half a chance, but his small bet fell right on De Gea.

United broke up in the 90th minute as it looked like the visitors could grab a winner. But Kante’s engine sped back and made a major interception to take out McTominay’s cross.

But Chelsea couldn’t find a winner and they had to settle for a point against their Premier League rivals.

The unbeaten run under Tuchel rises to nine points, as does United’s outdoor record. But the thing is, Chelsea remain in fifth place as they failed to take advantage of the results elsewhere to climb to the top four.

It doesn’t get any easier for the blues; Next up is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad at Anfield on Thursday.

