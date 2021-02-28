No. 22 Women’s Tennis Trips to Florida for Sunday Matchup





GAINESVILLE, Florida No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis challenges Florida at the Ring Tennis Complex at noon (CT) Sunday. The Aggies hold a 9-2 record and 1-0 mark in SEC play this year, while the Gators are generally 4-4 and 2-1 against the league. LAST TIME OUT The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis earned four singles wins to defeat South Carolina, 4-2, Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center. Despite falling behind at the start of the game, Maroon & White dominated singles action by winning the first sets on four of the six lanes and turning all four into wins. A & Ms Katya Townsend quickly moved on to No. 93 Emma Shelton on court three, 6-1, 6-3, to level the team game all at once. The Gamecocks took their last lead of the day at 2-1 after taking a point on lane one. Dorthea Faa-Hviding outlasted Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4 on court four to level the team at two before No. 65 Tatiana Makarova defeated No. 30 Megan Davies 7-6 (2), 6-2 at to give the Aggies their first head start of the day. Renee McBryde took victory for A&M with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory on lane five over Allie Gretkowski. The game started briefly at 8 AM (CT), but rain delayed nearly four hours. After the break in the game, the Gamecocks secured the double play to take a 1-0 lead. South Carolina Ana Cruz and Allie Gretkowski topped A&M Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid 6-1, on lane three, followed by a 6-1 victory for Megan Davies and Mia Horvit on lane one over Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova. With the win over the Gamecocks, A&M now has a 5-4 lead in the all-time series between the two teams, including a 3-2 point in Columbia. The loss marked South Carolina’s first home SEC loss since March 17, 2019 against then No. 2 Georgia. NEXT ONE The Aggies return to Bryan-College Station for a Friday game against Mississippi and a Sunday showdown with Ole Miss.

