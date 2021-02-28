Sports
Women’s basketball preview: vs. No. 7/7 Baylor
Texas (7/16; 10-6 Big 12) vs. No. 7/7 Baylor (19-2; 14-1 Big 12)
True: Austin, Texas
Arena: Frank Erwin Center
Date: Monday March 1
Time: 6:00 pm CT
TV: ESPN2 (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe)
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network (Craig Way, Kathy Harston
All-time series: Texas leads, 58-44
SETTING UP THE STAGE: Texas welcomes Baylor No. 7/7 to the Frank Erwin Center for the second meeting of the season on Monday. The Longhorns were defeated by the Lady Bears in Waco two weeks ago and will try to improve to 7-0 after losing this year on Monday night.
SERIES HISTORY: Texas leads the all-time series between its rivals, 58-44, and has a 26-17 lead when the schools take it up in Austin. However, the Longhorns are winless in their last nine tries against the Lady Bears, dating back to 2017.
TURN THEM: Texas pressure defense has impressed the national and Big 12 statistics this year. UT forced a season-high 35 turnovers in a win over SMU on November 25 and created 34 turnovers in the Big 12 opener in Kansas State on December 21. As a result, the Longhorns lead the Big 12 in revenue enforced per match. (+19.64) and sales margin (+6.05). The +6.05 UT sales margin is the 14th highest nationally this season.
CREATE OFFENSION FROM DEFENSE: Texas is using its defense to offend this season, as the Longhorns have scored at least 20 points on sales in 12 games this season. The Longhorns posted a season-high 39 points on sales in the season opener versus SMU, hitting 30 points in three consecutive games against Drake (33 points), in Kansas State (38 points), and against Lamar (32 points). ). Texas is 9-1 when it scores at least 20 points on sales this year.
CHASLING CHARLY: Preseason National Player of the Year nominee Charli Collier has set All-America numbers this season, averaging 21.3 points (No. 20 national / No. 2 big 12) and 12.5 rebounds (No. 6 / No. 1) per game. She has posted 16 double doubles, is tied for second most of any Division I player, and tops in several statistical categories. Most notably, Collier is ranked eighth in last points (469), third in free throws (130), third in offensive rebounds per game (5.1) and second in total rebounds (276).
