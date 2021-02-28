Cricket in Indonesia has an unusual heritage.

Unlike the rest of the world, it was the Dutch colonialists rather than the British who introduced the game to this equatorial nation of lush tropical rainforests and active volcanoes. Remarkably, there are records of cricket being played in the East Indies as early as the early 1980s (gained independence as Indonesia in 1949). There is even a fascinating account of a cricket match where the Bataviasche Cricket Club was interrupted by the 1883 eruption of the Krakatoa volcano.

By the 20th century, cricket clung to the national sports landscape through the Dutch clubs staging matches against British colonial teams from Malaysia and Singapore. However, these games were largely limited to the expat communities in Jakarta and Medan. The locals saw cricket as an eccentric and obscure pastime. It was not until the early 1990s that cricket began to take hold in greater Indonesia; mainly thanks to the efforts of an Australian cricket fan named Bruce ChristieThe veterinary scientist had moved to West Timor in 1995 for some project work when he took on the challenge of introducing cricket to the local youth.

Christie founded the Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) Cricket Club in West Timor. He then selected the top five indigenous players to participate in a cricket tour to Bali. Included in this group were Soni Hawoe, Melvin Ndoen, Yeri Rosongna, Bernadus Bena, and Zack Awang; five individuals who later became the founders of Indonesian cricket. Emerging cricket spoke with Christie’s protg Soni Hawoe to learn more about Bali’s game development, unique culture and his future dreams for Balinese cricket.

Soni Hawoe (one of the original ‘five’ trained by Bruce Christie (included)

History of Balinese cricket

Today, according to Hawoe, Christie is widely regarded as the ‘Godfather’ of Indonesian cricket and the pioneer of the Indonesian indigenous cricket movement.

Thanks to Bruce I first learned to learn cricket in 1996 in Kupang. He taught the five of us about crickets, many rules and laws. The following year, our NTT Cricket team traveled to Bali to play cricket against the Bali International Cricket Club, which had only been founded by expats a few years earlier.

Hawoe argues that the 1997 tour was groundbreaking in many ways, particularly in piquing the interest of locals.

Before this tour, there were no local people playing cricket in Bali. Cricket was only played by expats, who organized and played a social game every week. These include individuals from the Australian, British, Indian, Sri Lankan and other communities.

When Christies returned to Australia in 1998, the job fell to Hawoe to continue the crickets legacy. Hawoe had grown to love the game more and more and it was easy to generate the enthusiasm to get into the hard yards.

In 2000, we established the Indonesia Cricket Foundation (now called Persatuan Cricket Indonesia) with members from Cricket Bali, Jakarta Cricket Association and Bogor Cricket. Next year I went to Australia to learn to become a cricket coach, funded by the ICF. For three months I attended coaching clinics at the Don Bradman camp and also played for the Camden Rams Cricket Club. It was a great experience.

Soni Hawoe previously coached (delivered) the Indonesian national cricket team

After returning from Australia with the required coaching certificates, he started to introduce cricket to local schools in Bali. The following years saw rapid growth, with Indonesia being accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as an associate member. Hawoe also formed the very first indigenous Balinese cricket club with the name Udayana Cricket Club, in collaboration with Alan Wilson (then ICF president).

Gift

Cricket in Bali and Indonesia in general has come a long way since those early days. Currently there are 113 club teams and 120,000 participants who practice the sport nationally. In Bali itself, the game has spread over 7 districts with many schools including cricket as part of their sports curriculum.

Furthermore, an ICL Bali T20 cricket competition is held annually in which 8 men’s and 4 ladies’ clubs participate. Recently, Emerging cricket reported on the ICL Bali 2020 competition which was successfully held under strict COVID-19 health protocols at Udayana Cricket Field.

The captains pose with the ICL Bali 2020 trophy (included)

Hawoe is proud of how far Balinese cricket has come, but says there is much more room for development.

We have one main site, which is the Udayana Cricket Ground where the ICL Bali tournaments are held. It has a concrete pitch. The 7 districts that play cricket also each have a cricket field with a concrete field and multiple practice nets. We also have an Indoor Cricket league, but we can certainly do with further improvements to our facilities.

Bali Indoor Cricket League in action (Cricket Bali Facebook)

Tourism Economy & COVID-19

The island of Bali has a special place in the heart of many Western Australians. It is closer to Perth by plane than other Australian cities such as Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane. Lured by the tropical climate, cheap Bintang (Indonesian beer) drinks and beach resorts designed for every budget, 415,000 sandgropers visited the island in 2019, out of a total of 1.23 million Australians.

The famous Ubud Monkey Sanctuary temple attracts millions of tourists to Bali every year (Photo: Shounak Sarkar)

When speaking to Hawoe, I think back to my own trip to Bali and remember being shocked as I wandered through Kuta, the so-called tourist district. At every turn I saw tattooed, shirt and board shorts featuring Australian men and women. It almost felt like I wasn’t leaving Australia at all; if it wasn’t for the humid, tropical climate. It is no surprise, then, that Australian tourists and expats have been a major influence in the development of Balinese cricket.

Australian expats have been very influential in the development of Balinese cricket (Cricket Bali Facebook)

A good number of Australian expats continue to participate in the local ICL Bali T20 competition and play an integral role in the competition. In addition, many pubs and bars in Balis’ tourist-friendly areas offer sports such as Australian Rules, Rugby League and Cricket on television.

Tourism is the lifeblood of Balis, with industry contributing to about 80% of the island’s economy. Therefore, the pandemic hit Bali particularly hard compared to the rest of Indonesia. Tourist numbers have virtually evaporated; which puts many local businesses (which depend on tourism) under severe pressure. While the local cricket league has bravely gone on, Hawoe says several pre-planned international cricket events had to be canceled.

Yes, Bali is suffering badly from COVID-19. Those who have worked in the tourism industry have been forced to take on odd jobs just to survive. It also affects us at the cricket level as we planned to hold several international events such as the Bali Super Sixes and the Kartini Cup. Unfortunately, they had to be canceled.

Religious intolerance

For many western tourists, Bali embodies the essence of Indonesia. However, this is far from the truth. The island’s western friendly culture, consisting of resorts, bikinis, bars and alcohol, is a byproduct of Balinese Hindu culture and quite different from the rest of the country.

On paper, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world (87% Muslim) is a multi-religious nation that protects six religions equally. However, it has gone through a period of rapid cultural transformation and radicalization recently as violence against religious minorities from different communities increased. Haowe is concerned about these developments, but says cricket remains open to all ethnicities and religions in Bali and throughout Indonesia. In fact, the governing body wants to use sport as a tool to promote religious harmony and coexistence.

In cricket there is no problem with religion. We still select teams based on skills, and all cricket kids respect each other because the sport teaches positive things, he says.

Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI) uses cricket as a tool to promote gender and religious integration

Future goals

Despite recent struggles with COVID-19, Hawoe remains very optimistic and has big dreams for the future of Balinese cricket.

I hope all of Bali will play cricket one day. I dream of having a cricket stadium in Bali that can rival Australian stadiums such as the MCG or Adelaide Oval. I also hope that Cricket Indonesia can play in the World Cup as the Indonesian women’s team is now in 20th placeth (as with 11th February 2021) in the world.

Hawoe concludes with a warm welcome to everyone in the Emerging cricket community to come and visit Bali.

I still have a lot to tell you. Hope to meet you in Bali and we can talk a lot about cricket in Bali and Indonesia. Thank you!

