Players chase professional football dream during Redmond tryouts | Local and state

REDMOND Zoran Vargas paced up and down in the 30-degree weather Saturday morning, trying to keep warm before playing for Central Oregons’ new professional indoor soccer team, the Oregon High Desert Storm.

The 25-year-old from San Luis Obispo, California, had never seen snow before arriving in Redmond to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional footballer. Vargas played high school and junior college football in California and tried for a few Canadian Football League teams, but the league was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vargas, who works at home at Ross Dress for Less, was keen to conquer the freezing temperatures on Saturday and show just how well he could run on a grassy field outside the entrance to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

I’ve been nervous all week, Vargas said. So I’m just ready to get it done.

Vargas was joined by about twenty other men, some from Central Oregon, some from the state. The men did different exercises to show their fitness during the three-hour tryout of the teams.

Prior to the tryout, the team signed 11 players with professional football experience, including wide receiver LJ Castile, who played briefly for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. The team plans to invite 40 players to a training camp in April and reduce the roster to 25 players for the first game of the opening season on May 8.

The High Desert Storm will play a 12-game schedule against four other teams in the American West Football Conference through August. Six games will be played at the First Interstate Bank Center on the fairgrounds. The first home game is on May 22.

Once football season kicks off, it will be one of the few options for local sports entertainment outside of high school athletics.

The region has Bend Elks baseball and the Central Oregon Outlaws, a semi-professional outdoor soccer team. But the other closest professional sports are on the west side of the Cascades in Eugene, Salem and Portland.

Norma Bautista, manager of The Hideaway Tavern sports bar in Bend, said she believes local sports fans will be excited about another option in Central Oregon. And the new soccer team could bring more business to The Hideaway Taverns location in Redmond, near the teams’ home games, she said.

I love it, said Bautista. Anything that can bring people together and watch football.

Eric Wellman, manager of Sidelines Sportsbar & Grill in downtown Bend, said it makes sense for the region to attract more professional sports as the population has been growing steadily in recent years.

That’s the logical step, Wellman said. We are certainly happy with that.

Saturday’s tryout included a group of players from the Central Oregon Outlaws. The local players were interested in the chance to play more football in their own communities.

JT Brewster, a 27-year-old employee of a Redmond furniture company who plays for the Outlaws, said he always thought the exhibition center would be a perfect place for indoor soccer. Brewster played football at Redmond High School and is excited about the opportunity to play in Redmond again for the High Desert Storm.

I think it’s a good opportunity for the community to have something like this, Brewster said.

However, none of the players will get rich by playing.

Those who make up the team and are on the match day list earn $ 175 for every win and $ 150 for every loss, according to the league.

The team plays eight-against-eight football on a 50-meter field, which is a smaller version of an NFL game, with 11 players on each side and a 100-meter field.

Small-scale football allows fans to be closer to the action, High Desert Storm head coach Keith Evans said.

It’s very fast and fast, Evans said. It’s great family entertainment. It’s a big difference from being outside, where you are so far away from the field. This, you’re on it and you hear it.

Evans, who has coached eight other indoor league soccer teams in Alaska, Florida and Washington, said it takes several logistics to start a team from scratch, including finding housing for the out-of-town players and coaches.

The team’s success will depend on the help of the Central Oregon community, he said.

We need the engaged community, Evans said. We need their support.

