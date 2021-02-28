No. 10 Texas A&M Mens Tennis Hosts No. 11 Florida and UTRGV Sunday





BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 11 Florida and UTRGV at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sundays at 1:00 PM (CT) and 6:00 PM. A&M enters the game 7-1 overall and 3-0. in league play while Gatos carry a 7-1 season record and 3-0 mark in conference and Vaqueros are 3-7 this spring. The Aggies entered the spring season with five student athletes in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the attack ahead of Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter around the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at number 48 in doubles, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season. LAST TIME OUT The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated No. 18 South Carolina 6-1 at Mitchell Tennis Center Friday night. After South Carolina earned the first double play to finish on lane two, A&M stormed back with a win on lanes one and three to take the 1-0 advantage. A & Ms No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson topped No. 44 Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson 6-2 on the top lane, before Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins outlasted Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel 7-6 (5) on lane three. The Maroon & White kept the momentum in the singles action, taking all six first sets on their way to four consecutive wins. A&M freshman Raphael Perot improved to 3-0 in SEC games with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Beasley on track six followed by No. 13 Hady Habib defeated No. 32 Rodrigues on track one to advance the Aggies to push with 3-0. Sophomore Guido Marson served the fourth run for the Aggies with a 6-2 6-4 win on track five over SC’s Phillip Jordan. With the team game secured, No. 33 Aguilar stacked up on the fifth point of the evening for the home team with a 6-4, 6-2 win on lane three at No. 118 Thomson. The lone run of the day came in three sets on track four before A & Ms Vacherot, ranked No. 4 nationally, claimed his 19th straight SEC win with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 marathon at No. 81 Raphael Lambling on track two. NEXT ONE The Aggies head to Magnolia State for a game on Friday against No. 24 Mississippi State before returning to Oxford for a second game this season against Ole Miss on Sunday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos