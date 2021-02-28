New Hampshire Girls HS Hockey: Brackets Announced for Open Concept Post-Season Tournament





All 16 girls’ high school programs are scheduled to compete in the 2021 NHIAA Girls state tournament starting Tuesday, March 2, and will have an open concept, allowing all teams to play regardless of their record. The teams will play in four regions of four teams each this year, with the winner from each region advancing to the state semi-finals on Tuesday, March 9. REGION 1 Preliminary Round – Tuesday, March 2 # 4 Exeter vs # 1 St. Thomas / Winnacunnet / Dover, 5pm – Dover Ice Arena # 3 Kingswood Regional vs # 2 Oyster River / Portsmouth, 7:45 PM – Dover Ice Arena Quarter Finals – Friday, March 5 Exeter – St. Thomas / Winnacunnet / Dover winner vs Kingswood – Oyster River / Portsmouth winner, 4pm REGION 2 Preliminary Round – Tuesday, March 2 # 4 Souhegan vs # 1 Bishop Guertin, 3.30pm – Cyclones Arena # 3 Bedford vs # 2 Keene / Monument Mountain, 6:00 PM – TBA Quarter Finals – Friday, March 5 Souhegan-Bishop Guertin winner vs. Winner Bedford-Keene / Monument Mountain, 4pm REGION 3 Preliminary Round – Tuesday, March 2 # 4 Bishop Brady / Trinity / West vs # 1 Pinkerton, 6:00 PM – TBA # 3 Manchester Central / Memorial vs # 2 Concord, 7:15 PM – Everett Arena Quarter Finals – Friday, March 5 Bp. Brady / Trinity / West Pinkerton winner vs Manch. Winner Central / Memorial-Concord, 4pm REGION 4 Preliminary Round – Tuesday, March 2 # 4 ConVal / Conant vs # 1 Hanover, 4:40 PM – Campion Rink # 3 Berlin / Gorham vs # 2 Lebanon / Stevens / Kearsarge, 6: oopm – TBA Quarter Finals – Friday, March 5 ConVal / Conant-Hanover winner vs Berlin / Gorham-Lebanon / Stevens / Kearsarge winner, 4pm State Semifinals – Tuesday, March 9 Region 1 winner vs Region 2 winner, 4:15 pm or 8:00 pm – Everett Arena Region 3 Winner and Region 4 Winner, 4:15 PM or 8:00 PM – Everett Arena Final – Saturday March 13 Semifinal Winners, 1:30 PM – Dover Ice Arena Gary Demopoulos has covered prep school hockey for the HNIB News for over 30 years and has been the editor of the HNIB News since 2005. A former sports journalist and news editor with the Woburn (MA) Daily Times Chronicle, he was the HNIB News’ principal reporter for Mens Prep School hockey since 1988, as well as women’s hockey, both at the prep school and high school levels. almost 20 years. Gary also helps organize and supervise HNIB’s many summer tournaments and festivals for scholars.







