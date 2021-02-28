WTT Contender Qualifiers begin in Lusail Hall





The World Table Tennis (WTT) Middle East Hub kicked off yesterday at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall with a three-day qualifying draw for the Contender series. Ninety-one players began their journey in men’s singles, with a further 76 in women’s singles. They compete for one of the 8 players who advance to the main tournament.

To add some spice to the procedure, these eight players will be randomly selected for the Contender series main draw, which will be held between March 3 and 6, starting with a round of 32 in both men’s and women’s singles. The qualifying draw also includes 32 mixed doubles pairs, competing for 8 places in the main tournament, which is contested from round 16 in mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles.

The Middle East Hub has two levels of the new WTT event structure, with players competing in a WTT Contender event before progressing to a WTT Star Contender event, which will be held March 6-13.

The WTT Contender Series is designed to provide the perfect setting for some of the world’s leading stars to be challenged by the best up and coming athletes in table tennis. A total of 298 players take part in the events, representing 66 countries.

Yesterday the challenge from Qatar came to an end in the qualifying rounds themselves. The Qatari men’s trio – Ahmed Khalil al-Mohannadi, Ahmed Muthanna and Mohamed Abdulwahab – put up a tough fight but eventually succumbed to higher-rated opponents. Al-Mohannadi lost 0-3 to Canadian Jeremy Hazen, while Muthanna was out of Cheng Ting Liao of Chinese Taipei in the same score. Abdel Wahab won a match against the Belgian Florent Lampet but lost 1-3.

The Qatari female paddlers Maha Flamerzi, Maryam Ali, Aya Majdi and Maha also left the race. Maryam Ali lost 0-3 to Anastasia Lafar from Uzbekistan, while Maha lost with the same score to the Belgian Daniela Monterrey. Maha Framerzi also lost 0-3 to the Indian Archana Girish, while Aya Majdi lost with the same score to the French Brechika Pavadi.

The other Arab players also bowed out of the competition. Egyptian Omar Asr lost to Germany Walter Ricardo, while his fellow countryman Mohamed al-Bayli was defeated by Belarusian Pavel Platonov 0-3

Ali al-Khadrawi of Saudi Arabia lost 3-2 to the Russian Vladimir Sidorin. His fellow countryman Abdulaziz Bochlibi lost 3-0 to Xiao Ziyu Clarence from Singapore and the Algerian Arabian Boer lost 3-0 to the Russian Alexander Shebaev.

In the women’s singles competitions, German Chantal Mantz defeated Slovak Emma Labusova 3-0 in the round of 36. Russian Olga Fora Piva defeated Mexican Yadrera Silva 3-1 and Korean Kim Haoyoung also defeated Slovakian Tatiana 3 -1.

The competition continues today, with 81 games scheduled for the second round in men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles.

The Qatar Table Tennis Federation has taken strict precautions in the tournament to limit the spread of the corona virus. The fans are not allowed to watch the matches as it is an indoor tournament.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Hana Goda from Egypt stole the spotlight yesterday, despite narrowly losing her match to Belgium’s Lisa Leung 2-3. Hana is one of Egypt’s youngest stars, a fast-growing talent many of whom are tipping her as the next big thing in African table tennis. The teen sensation made its senior international debut yesterday.

Hana lost the opening game 8-11, but she quickly bounced back to take the next 11-7. The Egyptian couldn’t carry momentum into the third game as Leung took a 2-1 lead before Hana made it 2-2 by bagging the fourth game. In the decisive fifth game, Hana was heartbreaking 6-11.





QTTA signs cooperation agreement with Iran

federation

The Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) has signed a partnership agreement with its Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the WTT Middle East Hub.

The agreement was signed by QTTA President Khalil al-Mohannadi and Mehrdad Ali Gardashi, President of the Iranian Table Tennis Federation. Al-Mohannadi expressed happiness at the presence of Gardashi and the Iranian team for the WTT Middle East Hub and the Olympic qualifiers.

“I think the Iranian team has a high level of table tennis at the Asian level, and this agreement contains many points that will benefit the table tennis game in Qatar and Iran. We have had a very good relationship with the Iranian Table Tennis Federation for a long time, ”said al-Mohannadi.

For his part, Gardashi expressed his happiness with the signing of the cooperation agreement with the QTTA. “We have friendly relations with the State of Qatar and the Qatar Table Tennis Federation,” he said.

Gardashi praised al-Mohannadi’s efforts to develop Asian and international table tennis. “Khalil al-Mohannadi has been providing great services for Asian and international table tennis for 25 years, and we aim to further develop Qatari and Asian table tennis,” said the Iranian official.











