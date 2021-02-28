No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies defeated No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks for first SEC regular season title





COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 victory over fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday to give the Aggies their first regular season Southeastern Conference give title. It’s the 10th consecutive win for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, leading the nation. Texas A&M (22-1, 13-1 SEC) finished the season at home 13-0. The Gamecocks were down by a whopping 14 in the fourth quarter, but cut the lead to 3 on a 3-pointer from Aliyah Boston with about three minutes to go. Wilson pushed Texas A & M’s lead to 62-57 on a basket with less than 90 seconds remaining, and Kayla Wells added two free throws with 12 seconds left to secure the win. The Aggies surpassed South Carolina (19-4, 14-2) 19-8 in the third quarter to take an impressive lead before the Gamecocks got back in late. Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each had 15 points for the Gamecocks, who won both the SEC regular season titles and the conference tournaments last season. Texas A&M led 14 early in the fourth, before South Carolina used a 9-0 run, with Cooke’s first seven runs, to come in 56-51 with about 5 minutes to go. The Aggies added a free throw before Henderson’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 57-54 with five minutes to go. Texas A&M led 1 at half time, scoring the first 10 runs of the second half to make it 45-34 with about four minutes remaining in the third. Jordan Nixon started that run with a jumpshot and closed it out with a 3 pointer. The Gamecocks couldn’t do anything right in that process, they missed seven shots and made four sales. They got their first run in a period when Cooke made one of two free throws with about three minutes left in the quarter. The Aggies then added a basket before South Carolina got its first field goal of the second half a few seconds later on a Lele Grissett lay-up. A 5-0 run by Texas A&M, with 3 more by Nixon, came next to make it 52-37, urging South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to call a timeout. The Gamecocks closed the quarter with a 5-2 sprint to narrow the lead to 52-42, entering the fourth. Jones had 14 rebounds to pass Anriel Howard (1,002) for the most career rebounds in school history with 1,010.

