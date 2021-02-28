Sports
Sheffield Shield Cricket: Fans astonished ‘incredible’ moment
Western Australia saved an incredible draw with South Australia on Sunday when their Sheffield Shield clash landed on the last ball.
Tail-enders Cameron Gannon and Liam O’Connor played heroic roles with the bat as Western Australia survived with one wicket in hand at the WACA Ground.
‘OH MY GOD’: Cricket world in disbelief about ‘ridiculous’ moment
‘SAD NEWS’: Mitchell Starc in mourning after a devastating tragedy
Looking to 332 for the win, WA crashed to 5-88 and 7-122 before their salvage mission went full throttle.
Hilton Cartwright (25 of 122 balls) shook off a painful back injury to keep the Redbacks at bay, but his dismissal with 5.5 overs left on the day had WA on the brink of defeat.
The Warriors dropped to 9-143 when Liam Guthrie took off for a six-ball duck, leaving Gannon and O’Connor with 23 balls to secure a draw.
Gannon (13 not out of 65 balls) did his job to a tee, but O’Connor (0 not out of 11 balls) faced paceman Chad Sayers throughout the final.
O’Connor easily cleared the first five balls from the over, but it was heart in mouth when the last ball of the game hit his bat and headed towards the point.
But the ball fell just wide of several outfielders, with Redbacks players sinking to the ground exhausted.
The incredible scenes lit up social media.
Saw the last 5 overs .. Good match .. Felt like International Match .. Commentators were good.
– Ashok Kumar (@ AshokKumar1409) February 28, 2021
Incredible workmanship … this is why we love it
– Coolhand (@ DavidLuke4) February 28, 2021
Gripping finish … SA probably should have taken that last chance … no one close enough to take the catch
– Ruoktoday (@Ruoktoday) February 28, 2021
That’s why you need a 5 day Sheffield shield. 4-day tests are a joke
– Jo Sins (@CricrazyJohns) February 28, 2021
It never goes that way. Man. Gutted for the boys. But a wonderful match from Sheffield. Makes you think why we break it up for the stupid big bash that’s the real cricket out there. Great game.
– Lucas (@ 3ptSpanishKing) February 28, 2021
Western Australia was thrilled with the harrowing draw
WA finished 9-148, leaving them 184 points short of the win, but they were excited to get away with the draw.
“I was just talking to Cam Gannon, and it’s a weird feeling,” Cartwright said.
‘You feel like you’ve won something, but you just drew it. I think we just won that moment in the last four days. It’s a bizarre feeling. It’s absolutely nice not to have lost. ‘
The Redbacks had to thank young paceman David Grant (4-38) for the opportunity to secure victory.
Grant, 23 years old and his first Shield game since 2017, shifted momentum all at once during the post-lunch session.
The right arm removed Cameron Bancroft and Cameron Green, who both reached three figures in WA’s first innings, in the space of three deliveries.
Test allrounder Green was stuck for a second ball duck, while Bancroft (30) cut off a wide delivery to Henry Hunt at the point.
Daniel Worrall (4-30) tore through the middle and lower order to startle WA late.
Earlier, half a century of Alex Carey and Harry Nielsen SA helped to file the complaint during the morning session at 9-230.
SA restarted on day four at 4-142, with a 243-point lead.
Carey (82 not out) and Nielsen (67) kept ticking the game during opening hour, prompting Redbacks skipper Travis Head to report for the second time in the game.
Carey, whose previous first-class match was a tour match against India in early December, scored freely on the flat.
Head scored the best 223 in the first innings to place the match under SA terms and win man-of-the-match honor
with AAP
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]