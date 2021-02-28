Sheffield Shield Cricket: Fans astonished ‘incredible’ moment

South Australia painfully fell short of winning against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Image: Cricket Network

Western Australia saved an incredible draw with South Australia on Sunday when their Sheffield Shield clash landed on the last ball.

Tail-enders Cameron Gannon and Liam O’Connor played heroic roles with the bat as Western Australia survived with one wicket in hand at the WACA Ground.

Looking to 332 for the win, WA crashed to 5-88 and 7-122 before their salvage mission went full throttle.

Hilton Cartwright (25 of 122 balls) shook off a painful back injury to keep the Redbacks at bay, but his dismissal with 5.5 overs left on the day had WA on the brink of defeat.

The Warriors dropped to 9-143 when Liam Guthrie took off for a six-ball duck, leaving Gannon and O’Connor with 23 balls to secure a draw.

Gannon (13 not out of 65 balls) did his job to a tee, but O’Connor (0 not out of 11 balls) faced paceman Chad Sayers throughout the final.

O’Connor easily cleared the first five balls from the over, but it was heart in mouth when the last ball of the game hit his bat and headed towards the point.

But the ball fell just wide of several outfielders, with Redbacks players sinking to the ground exhausted.

The incredible scenes lit up social media.

Saw the last 5 overs .. Good match .. Felt like International Match .. Commentators were good. – Ashok Kumar (@ AshokKumar1409) February 28, 2021

Incredible workmanship … this is why we love it – Coolhand (@ DavidLuke4) February 28, 2021

Gripping finish … SA probably should have taken that last chance … no one close enough to take the catch – Ruoktoday (@Ruoktoday) February 28, 2021

That’s why you need a 5 day Sheffield shield. 4-day tests are a joke – Jo Sins (@CricrazyJohns) February 28, 2021

It never goes that way. Man. Gutted for the boys. But a wonderful match from Sheffield. Makes you think why we break it up for the stupid big bash that’s the real cricket out there. Great game. – Lucas (@ 3ptSpanishKing) February 28, 2021

Western Australia was thrilled with the harrowing draw

WA finished 9-148, leaving them 184 points short of the win, but they were excited to get away with the draw.

“I was just talking to Cam Gannon, and it’s a weird feeling,” Cartwright said.

‘You feel like you’ve won something, but you just drew it. I think we just won that moment in the last four days. It’s a bizarre feeling. It’s absolutely nice not to have lost. ‘

The Redbacks had to thank young paceman David Grant (4-38) for the opportunity to secure victory.

Grant, 23 years old and his first Shield game since 2017, shifted momentum all at once during the post-lunch session.

The right arm removed Cameron Bancroft and Cameron Green, who both reached three figures in WA’s first innings, in the space of three deliveries.

Travis Head and South Australian players leave the field after their draw with Western Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane / Getty Images)

Test allrounder Green was stuck for a second ball duck, while Bancroft (30) cut off a wide delivery to Henry Hunt at the point.

Daniel Worrall (4-30) tore through the middle and lower order to startle WA late.

Earlier, half a century of Alex Carey and Harry Nielsen SA helped to file the complaint during the morning session at 9-230.

SA restarted on day four at 4-142, with a 243-point lead.

Carey (82 not out) and Nielsen (67) kept ticking the game during opening hour, prompting Redbacks skipper Travis Head to report for the second time in the game.

Carey, whose previous first-class match was a tour match against India in early December, scored freely on the flat.

Head scored the best 223 in the first innings to place the match under SA terms and win man-of-the-match honor

with AAP

