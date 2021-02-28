Sports
UND steps out of the football shadow of NDSU for at least a day
But this could be the reason: UND is starting to forge its own identity in its new home – the mighty Missouri Valley Football Conference. And after UNDs surprising, impressive 28-17 victory over No. 3 South Dakota State on Saturday, the Hawks took first place.
There is no need to hear how the other half of the MVFC teams are doing, I guess.
OKAY OKAY OKAY. Just kidding. Nothing has been arranged; The number 14-ranked UND may or may not win a few more games this season; and it’s just so, way too early to even look past next week or look at the big picture.
What may be one of the UND’s greatest victories at the Alerus Center is this: Football team Bubba Schweigerts found itself – at least for a day – not in the shadow of its mighty rival 75 miles to the south. Hold on, it has just been told that NDSU is no longer the UND’s rival.
Regardless, the 3,638 fans at the Alerus Center witnessed a big football match on Saturday. SDSU is good, really good.
However, the UND’s victory will boost the Fighting Hawks in the FCS national poll. How high is up for debate, but a top five ranking would come as no surprise and that would be the team’s highest ranking in the Division I era.
But all that is secondary to what UND achieved in the first two weeks. This team is not flashy; it won’t produce a wow factor; and it shouldn’t blow out teams. But the first indication is that the Hawks are a fundamentally healthy, physical team built for the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
These Bubba comments sum up the play of UNDs in the first two weeks: They hit us early, but our boys got stuck there, Bubba said. That game took a long time and we had to stick to it. Even though we didn’t get big chunks on the ground, we got solid yards. And defensively, our guys have done a good job of coming up with ways to come under pressure.
I thought our boys had a really good week of preparation. Maybe we were a bit too excited at the start of the game. Our focus may not have been where it should be.
UND took a hit from the Jacks early, trailed 7-0 after five plays, regrouped and methodically put together a strong performance in all three phases – offense (384 total yards), defense (allowed 141 second half yards) and special teams (blocked kick, blocked field goal, and perfectly executed fake kick attempt that led to a crucial first down).
The blocked kick, which gave Tommy Schusters’ touchdown pass to Garret Maag a 21-17 lead in the third quarter, was the game of the game.
That game gave UND a lot of momentum and we couldn’t get it back, said South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier.
From there, UND methodically stored the Jacks.
Right now things are rolling UND’s way. But the latest takeaway from what could be seen as one of the program’s biggest wins in a long time revolves around Bubba’s dull, yet effective, one-day attitude – an old-school coach who knows both about two weeks after the start of the season, not much has been decided.
Also, Bubba didn’t really want to talk much about the loss of NDSUs to Southern Illinois, a UND team dismantled at the Alerus Center a week earlier.
I haven’t seen any other scores, Bubba said at his press conference. The message to our team is: focus on us and our preparation. We have to deal with anything that comes our way. Everyone loves to win. But if you ever feel comfortable, that’s a mistake.
