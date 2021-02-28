Women’s tennis brought down by FAU on Sunday afternoon

Next game: Toledo 3/6/2021 | Afternoon

FORT MYERS, Fla. The women’s tennis team of FGCU (1-3) suffered 6-1 from FAU (4-2) on Sunday afternoon in the FGCU Tennis Complex.

“Today was a tough fight, FAU is a very solid team and we knew they would fight hard for everything in the game,” said the head coach. Courtney Vernon “Every time we compete, we make strides. We lost a few games in tiebreakers so we keep growing every time and reminded us how grateful we are to compete.”

FAU took the first doubles but the tandem of Sofia Perez (Alajuela, Costa Rica / Florida Virtual) and Ida Ferding (Vastera, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium) claimed a 7-5 victory over court No. 2, leaving the point in the hands of the highest court. It was a back and forth fight for that Maja Ornberg Kil, Sweden / De la Gardiegymnasiet, Lidkoping) and Emma Bardet (Vichy, France / Long Beach State) but the pair just got into the tiebreaker, 9-7.

In the singles competition, FAU only made it to court No. 3 Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain / La Anunciata) cut into the Owls’ lead to make it a 2-1 game, taking lane No. 4 (6-3, 6-1). From there, FAU took the next two jobs as the breakthrough came on runway No. 6.

Meanwhile, Bardet and Ida Ferding (Vastera, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium) each saw their matches end up in a third set tiebreaker. Ferding fought back to win her second set, 6-4, before falling into the tiebreaker, 7-4. Bardet also fought back to claim her second set, 6-3, until a grueling 13-11 tiebreaker headed FAU’s way.

Next one

FGCU returns to The Nest to take on Toledo (3-2) next Saturday, March 6 at noon.

Singles competition

1. Kudelova, Martina (FAU-W) def. ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) 4-4, 6-2

2. Boltinskaya, Natalia (FAU-W) def. BARDET, Emma (FGCU) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (13-11)

3. Filip, Katerina (FAU-W) defeated. PEREZ, Sofia (FGCU) 6-0, 6-2

4. RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCU) def. McLelland, Louie (FAU-W) 6-3, 6-1

5. Kallmunzerova, Na (FAU-W) def. FERDING, Ida (FGCU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (7-4)

6. Kimhi, May (FAU-W) def. RAMALLE, Lourdes (FGCU) 6-3, 6-4

Double competition

1. Boltinskaya, Natalia / McLelland, Louie (FAU-W) def. BARDET, Emma / ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) 7-6 (9-7)

2. FERDING, Ida / PEREZ, Sofia (FGCU) def. Filip, Katerina / Kallmunzerova, Na (FAU-W) 7-5

3. Kudelova, Martina / Kimhi, May (FAU-W) def. RETORTILLO, Alba / RAMALLE, Lourdes (FGCU) 6-3

Order of finishing: Double (3,2,1); Singles (3,4,1,6,5,2)

