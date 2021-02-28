No. 10th Women’s Hockey Downs Boston University in Hockey East Quarter Finals





PROVISION, RI Providence College’s No. 3 seed women’s hockey team defeated the No. 6 seeded Boston University Terriers in the Hockey East Quarterfinal game on February 28 at the Schneider Arena. SCORE No. 10 Providence 4 | Boston University – 3 RECORDS No. 10 Providence 11-6-1 (11-6-1 HEAW) | Boston University 6-6-0 (6-6-0 HEAW) EVENT LOCATION Schneider Arena Providence, RI GAME FLOW & NOTES Brooke Becker (Orchard Park, NY) put the Friars on the board early, just 2:14 into the opening period with her third goal of the season. Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) and Hayley Lunny (Bedford, NY) earned the assist on Becker’s wristwatch.

-The rest of the period was winless and the Friars entered the first break 1-0.

Caroline Peterson (East Falmouth, Mass.) Added a count for the Friars 4:39 in the second period. Originally decided as no goal on ice, the goal was revised, and the Friars took a 2-0 lead. Peterson was assisted by Hjalmarsson, her second assist of the evening.

Hayley Lunny placed the third goal for the Friar’s on the power game with 4:24 left in the second period. Assisted by Caroline Peterson and Brooke Becker , the goal served as the second game point for Lunny, Peterson and Becker.

The Terriers responded with their first goal less than two minutes later with a goal from Julia Shaunessy, 3-1.

-The Friars added one more in the second period on another power play goal from Caroline Peterson Peterson’s second goal of the evening and seventh of the season served as the match winner. She was assisted by Brooke Becker and Claire Tyo

-Boston added two goals in the last 20 minutes, the first at 1:49 into the period and the second with 10 seconds to go, but couldn’t claim the lead and the Friars took the win, 4-3.

-Hjalmarsson led the offense attack by landing six shots on the net, with Burton, Becker and Peterson adding four each.

-Abstreiter ended the game by stopping 22 of the 25 shots. GOALS

Sandra Abstreiter(Providence) 22 saves, 3 goals against

Corinne Schroeder (Boston University) 18 saves, 4 goals against

Kate Stuart (Boston University) – 10 saves, 0 goals against STAT COMPARISON Providence

Shots: 31

Face-offs: 24-42

Power games: 2-4

Penalty kick: 6-6 Boston University

Shots: 25

Face-offs: 42-24

Strength plays: 0-6

-GO FRIARS-

