Sports
Several PGA Tour golfers wear red in honor of Tiger Woods
BRADENTON, Fla. Collin Morikawa planned to honor Tiger Woods by wearing a red shirt and black pants on Sunday at the WGC-Workday Championship, as many other players did.
But his apparel company’s gear didn’t come on time, so Morikawa paid tribute in a better way: He turned a 54-hole lead into a win at the WGC-Workday Championship, knocking down a final round 69 to win his fourth . PGA Tour title with three strokes over Brooks Koepka, Billy Horschel and Viktor Hovland.
At the age of 24, he joined – you guessed it – Woods as the only other player to achieve a major championship and world golf championship title before the age of 25.
“Tiger means everything to me,” said Morikawa. “I hope he is fine and recovers soon. Sometimes we don’t say thank you enough, and I wanted to say thank you to Tiger. Sometimes you lose people too soon. I lost my grandfather about a month ago and you can’t thank enough.” ‘
Woods was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday and was on the minds of all players this week, several of whom appeared at the Concession Golf Club wearing a red shirt and black pants in Woods’ honor for the final round. Woods’s trademark was to wear red on Sundays.
For Tiger. pic.twitter.com/UmAGYMRMpP
PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021
It is a @Tiger Woods Sunday for the maintenance staff of the @PuertoRicoOpen @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/OheyF4o1N8
PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 28, 2021
Tony Finau made the biggest entrance, wearing a red fake golf shirt, black pants and his Nike hat back to front – as Woods often arrives at tournaments.
“I was quite inspired,” said Finau. ‘I heard before that a lot of guys were going to do it. I certainly felt like it would just be a nice touch. We loved how Tiger did his thing so many times. Red and black, that’s what Tiger does on Sunday, so just to join and let Tiger know that we support him as best we can. We’re still playing because we miss him here, but it was just cool to be a part of that today. ”
At the Puerto Rico Championship, the opposite field event won by Branden Grace this week, the entire squad was left in the red for Woods. Phil Mickelson, who played the PGA Tour Champions event in Arizona, said he bought a shirt locally to wear as a tribute to Woods.
Woods’ mother, Tida, had suggested the clothes when he was a young professional, and he eventually followed regardless of the circumstances.
Woods, 45, suffered several injuries in the one-time car accident. He underwent lengthy surgery and remains hospitalized in Southern California.
Those arriving at the Concession Golf Club in red included Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas wore a shade of red that looked more pink.
“There’s nothing we can do to help him, of course, but I think it’s just important that he feels some kind of support,” said Thomas, who is one of Woods’ best friends among the young players in the Tour. “I think this shows him support. It’s not something that is going to happen every week, it is not something that people do every day, but Sunday is clearly a pretty special day for him and what he wears and it just seemed like a chances are people had the chance to do it. ”
McIlroy, another close friend, said: “I think it is just a gesture for us to let him know that we are thinking about him and that we are rooting for him. Obviously it looks a little better today than on Tuesday, but he still has a way to go.
“He has a tremendous recovery ahead of him. But I think everyone should show their appreciation for what he means to us here. If it weren’t for Tiger Woods, I think the Tour and the game of golf in general would be. in a worse place, he meant a lot to us, he still means a lot to us and I think that was just a little way to show that. “
Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar also used a Bridgestone golf ball with Tiger’s name stamped on the side.
“You know what, he’s an idol,” said Munoz. ‘He is the reason I played golf today. It’s just a little tribute I was willing to pay him today, how much his life or his work has affected my life. Just a little tribute. ”
