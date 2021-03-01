Sports
Michael Clarke is selling a $ 12 million mansion
Michael and Kyly Clarke have reportedly sold their Vaucluse mansion in a ‘secret’ deal that is believed to be worth $ 12 million.
According to realestate.com, Australian cricket-great Clarke sold the house in an “under-the-table deal with a partner – before agents had a chance to market it.”
‘NO WORDS’: Aussie cricket baffled by ‘incredible’ moment
‘OH MY GOD’: Cricket world in disbelief about ‘ridiculous’ moment
“An off-market deal has already been struck whereby a friend of the former Australian skipper wins the keys”, realestate.com reports.
Michael and Kyly Clarke bought the five-bedroom, six-bath house for $ 8.3 million in 2014 when they got married.
The couple jointly announced their divorce in February 2020
The Vaucluse mansion was designed by architect Stephen Gergely and is said to be about 1,236 square feet in size and has eight garage spaces.
Michael and Kyly Clarke move on after the divorce
In their announcement last year, the couple said: After living separately for a while, we made the difficult decision to part as a couple amicably.
They now share joint custody with daughter Kelsey-Lee.
Michael and Kyly Clarke have both moved on to new romances since their split, with Michael dates from Sydney fashion designer Pip Edwards, while Kyly was with Supercars driver James Courtney for a short period.
But both are now believed to be single again.
Michael and Edwards attended Everest Race Day together in October, while Kyly and Courtney looked beloved at the Bathurst 1000 in November.
Despite their split, the Clarkes remain close for the sake of their daughter.
I think I have been extremely lucky to have been able to go through a divorce with my child’s mother and that we are still good friends, Clarke said last July.
I actually think Kyly and my friendship is now as strong as ever.
We still talk daily and I think you’ve heard Kyly say too that we will both always prioritize our daughter and a big part of that is a friendship between mom and dad.
The former Australian cricket captain said he and Kyly were fortunate to have had several months to adjust to a separate life before news of their split was made public.
We were, in a way, lucky enough to go through our divorce five or six months before it hit the media so we had time to deal with it, Clarke said.
Like any breakup, it’s always tough, so luckily we were able to do that before it hit the media.
There are much worse things in life. We have a great relationship, a beautiful little girl and we are moving forward.
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]