Michael Clarke is selling a $ 12 million mansion

Kyly and Michael Clarke at the Australian Style show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney in 2014. (Photo by Don Arnold / Getty Images)

Michael and Kyly Clarke have reportedly sold their Vaucluse mansion in a ‘secret’ deal that is believed to be worth $ 12 million.

According to realestate.com, Australian cricket-great Clarke sold the house in an “under-the-table deal with a partner – before agents had a chance to market it.”

“An off-market deal has already been struck whereby a friend of the former Australian skipper wins the keys”, realestate.com reports.

Michael and Kyly Clarke bought the five-bedroom, six-bath house for $ 8.3 million in 2014 when they got married.

The couple jointly announced their divorce in February 2020

The Vaucluse mansion was designed by architect Stephen Gergely and is said to be about 1,236 square feet in size and has eight garage spaces.

Michael and Kyly Clarke move on after the divorce

In their announcement last year, the couple said: After living separately for a while, we made the difficult decision to part as a couple amicably.

They now share joint custody with daughter Kelsey-Lee.

Michael and Kyly Clarke have both moved on to new romances since their split, with Michael dates from Sydney fashion designer Pip Edwards, while Kyly was with Supercars driver James Courtney for a short period.

But both are now believed to be single again.

Michael and Edwards attended Everest Race Day together in October, while Kyly and Courtney looked beloved at the Bathurst 1000 in November.

Despite their split, the Clarkes remain close for the sake of their daughter.

Michael and Kyly Clarke watch after a test match at Adelaide Oval in 2014. (Photo by Ryan Pierse – CA / Cricket Australia via Getty Images / Getty Images)

I think I have been extremely lucky to have been able to go through a divorce with my child’s mother and that we are still good friends, Clarke said last July.

I actually think Kyly and my friendship is now as strong as ever.

We still talk daily and I think you’ve heard Kyly say too that we will both always prioritize our daughter and a big part of that is a friendship between mom and dad.

The former Australian cricket captain said he and Kyly were fortunate to have had several months to adjust to a separate life before news of their split was made public.

We were, in a way, lucky enough to go through our divorce five or six months before it hit the media so we had time to deal with it, Clarke said.

Like any breakup, it’s always tough, so luckily we were able to do that before it hit the media.

There are much worse things in life. We have a great relationship, a beautiful little girl and we are moving forward.

