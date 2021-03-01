Should the Broncos Add a Running Back?





CHRIS CARSON, KENYAN DRAKE, JAMES CONNER, MIKE DAVIS, JAMES WHITE, LE’VEON BELL, MARLON MACK Five other running backs made the cut for PFF’s Top 100 Available Free Agents, and Mack was among the first few options among those who just missed the cut. Each player would bring something different to their new club. Carson was a reliable rusher in 2018 and 2019, breaking the 1,100-yard mark in consecutive seasons before dropping to 681 yards for five touchdowns in 12 games in 2020. He’s not a dominant receiving threat from the backfield, but he added four receiving touchdowns in 2020. His average yards per carry are ahead of players like Drake, who posted 955 yards and 10 touchdowns for Arizona in 2020. A former third-round pick in 2016, Drake was traded to the Cardinals in 2019 after starting his career in Miami. While his yards per carry numbers and receiving averages aren’t great, he’s posted 18 touchdowns in 23 career games for Arizona. Conner and Bell are still trying to reclaim the magic they all found in Pittsburgh. Conner made it to the Pro Bowl in 2018 while rushing for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns, but has only 10 touchdowns in total and less than 1,200 yards in the two years since. He hasn’t appeared in more than 13 games in each of his three years in Pittsburgh as a major contributor. Bell, meanwhile, has yet to make it to the Pro Bowl after two first-team All-Pro seasons early in his career with the Steelers. He sat out the 2018 season and has bounced from the Jets to the Chiefs for the past two years, totaling just over 1,000 rushing yards in two years. At its peak, however, Bell offered exciting playing ability. It may still be there, even if it has an additional role. Davis and White could also be strong additions to spare roles. Davis forced 43 missed tackles as a runner in 2020, according to PFF, and he can create yards on contact. White, meanwhile, could add an element to a team’s passing game; he has crossed the 500-yard receiving line in three of his seven NFL seasons. Mack could be the joker of the group. The former Fourth Round garnered consecutive seasons of at least 900 rush yards in 2018 and 2019, and he recorded a total of 18 touchdowns in that time. He only carried the ball four times in 2020 before sustaining an injury at the end of the season, but he could be a cheap option for a team. WHAT HAS A SENSE FOR THE BRONCOS? Possibly no movement at all. A year after signing Melvin Gordon III to a two-year deal, there is no need for the Broncos to add to the free agency position again. Their moves will all depend on their plans for the players already on the squad. Gordon will remain under contract, but he could be given a three-game suspension that would keep him out of the game before the start of the season. Phillip Lindsay, meanwhile, becomes a restricted free agent. After consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, his hasty yardage dropped to 502 yards and one touchdown in 2020. If Denver decides to leave from either player, the Broncos could simply add a mid-to-late one. -round design pick to complement position. However, if both players aren’t in the plans, Denver may also need to add a veteran in free agency.

