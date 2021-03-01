Cricket Bat Kill: Extraordinary Story Changes, Crown Says

WARNING: Graphic content

A man who beat his friend to death with a cricket bat made extraordinary changes to his story to live up to the evidence, the Crown says.

John Kenneth Collins (39) is on trial before the High Court in Dunedin and is charged with the murder of 45-year-old Brent Andrew Bacon.

The victim is said to have been murdered on February 4, 2019 in state housing in Lock St in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair, but the bloody crime scene was not discovered until two weeks later, shortly before the body was hidden under a tree in a rural location 35 km north of the city.

Collins said Mr. Bacon had grown increasingly paranoid on the night in question, concerned about a $ 500 drug debt exacerbated by excessive cannabis use.

It led to a verbal argument, which soon became physical, the defendant said.

When he provided evidence last week, Collins told the jury that Mr. Bacon came to him brandishing a pair of scissors and he grabbed a cricket bat in response.

His intended warning blow related to the victim’s head and reportedly fearful for his life, the suspect said he continued with at least two more blows, causing the man to bleed profusely on the floor.

Collins and his partner, 32-year-old Aleisha Dawson, hid the body in a sleeping bag, loaded it into Mr. Bacon’s own Toyota van, and drove off to dump it before fleeing to Rotorua.

Prosecutor Richard Smith said this was not just panic, but that there was a very clear reason behind the concealment.

Mr. Collins knew very well because anyone who saw Mr. Bacon’s injuries could not be explained by self-defense. They could be explained by nothing but murder, he said.

The blood, the dislodged bits of skull, flesh, and hair … in the room.

The cricket bat used to kill Mr. Bacon was found in a garbage bag in the kitchen of the Lock St flat, covered with his blood.

During a cross-examination, the defendant admitted that he had forgotten when they left the address.

He would hide that too, remember that, Mr. Smith told the jury.

While Collins said he dealt three or four blows with the bat before it broke in two, the prosecution emphasized pathologist Dr. Charles Glenn’s evidence.

The witness spoke of a large void in the left side of Mr. Bacon’s skull, the result of tremendous force, comparable to victims of gunshot wounds or plane crashes.

It was consistent with many blows, possibly dozens, said Dr. Glenn.

Mr. Smith said the evidence suggested that Mt Bacon had been lying on his left side, incapacitated for work, head against the floor as Collins stood above him, raining blows to the head as if chopping wood.

He was critical of Collins’ claims about self-defense.

The force used must be reasonable under the circumstances, Mr. Smith said. The law does not provide for a blank check. There has to be a relationship with what you do.

Collins gave a police interview on February 20, 2019 that was significantly different from the report given in court.

He attributed the changes to being in a methamphetamine binge at the time and forgetting details.

Collins said in court that Bacon used scissors when confronting him with a version first raised at trial.

Once he hit the victim, he said the man made a verbal threat to kill him; another new detail.

Mr. Smith said that the changes in the defendant’s story were quite extraordinary.

It is simply not plausible or credible that interrogation for murder, a truly serious situation he finds himself in, would forget important details of the incident. Forgot exactly why he claims to be acting in self-defense, he said.

The Crown says Mr. Collins has told so many lies and is so inconsistent that you can completely reject his evidence. He’s trying to adjust his case to the law and the evidence.

Mr. Smith also pointed out the significance of the forensic evidence, blood splatter on a wall, suggesting that Mr. Bacon was being attacked while sitting on a sofa rather than standing as Collins had described.

Other stains, he said, corresponded to the suspect chasing the victim into the lounge and killing him.

Although Mr. Smith said the crown did not have to prove motive, he mentioned some possible reasons behind the fatal beating.

Collins had money that night to buy meth, but couldn’t go to Balclutha to get it. Perhaps that had frustrated him.

Mr. Smith said it may have been a failed standover; an intimidating attempt to steal money from Mr. Bacon that went too far.

Or, the prosecutor considered, jealousy may have been the cause.

The victim smoked cannabis with Dawson that night, and the defendant alleged that the husband had made inappropriate comments about his wife in the past.

Maybe Mr. Collins saw something he didn’t like, Mr. Smith said.

On the cricket bat was a bloody fingerprint from Mr. Bacon. The victim had broken bones in his hand.

The conclusion must be clear, said Mr Smith.

It wasn’t Mr. Collins trying to defend himself, it was Mr. Bacon, he told the jury of six men and six women.

Mr. Collins kept hitting Mr. Bacon until the bat broke. He did not exercise any restraint at all. He hit him as hard as he could, he didn’t stop when he got the upper hand, he kept hitting him until the club broke.

Len Andersen, QC, is closing this afternoon on behalf of the defense.

