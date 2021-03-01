Michigan football secures pledges of QB transfer Alan Bowman, elite class of 2022 recruit





Michigan’s offense is adding a veteran presence to Texas Tech transfer quarterback Alan Bowman, who announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines on Sunday. Bowman entered the transfer portal on Jan. 25 and is a transfer graduate, so he is immediately eligible for Michigan. He threw for 1,602 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions for Texas Tech last season, bringing three years of experience to the table. The Wolverines saw quarterback Joe Milton enter the transfer portal on Feb. 18, after Dylan McCaffrey entered the portal on Jan. 21. That left Michigan with only Cade McNamara, who threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns last season, and upcoming freshman JJ McCarthy, the No. 25-ranked recruit overall and the No. 2 double threat quarterback in class. Let’s get started !! #Go blue pic.twitter.com/8k4c58obxK Alan Bowman (@alanbowman_) February 28, 2021 Bowman gives Michigan another option and some experience to help a foul that was ranked 78th in offensive yards per game and 44th in pass yards per game. The Wolverines also joined the defense on Sunday when ESPN Junior 300 cornerback Will Johnson, the No. 29-ranked recruit overall, committed to the program. Johnson is Grosse Pointe South’s top recruit in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He chose the Wolverines over Arizona State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC, and is now the highest-ranked union in Michigan’s 2022 class. 2 Related Johnson is now following in the footsteps of his father, Deon Johnson, who also played cornerback for the Wolverines in the early 1990s. The stakes are important to Michigan as it adds an elite player to a secondary who struggled in the 2020 season. At one point, it seemed like Johnson could commit to another school. He is good friends with ESPN Jr. 300 defensive back Domani Jackson, who is committed to USC. The two had said they wanted a package deal, but Johnson went alone. It seemed that the state of Ohio had also gained momentum at some point, especially with some uncertainty about Michigan’s defense when Jim Harbaugh fired defensive coordinator Don Brown. Harbaugh hired Mike Macdonald as co-defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and also added Maurice Linguist of the Dallas Cowboys as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. The linguist has worked with the Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi, Iowa State, and Buffalo, and is known for being an excellent recruiter. Since hiring Linguist, Michigan has added Johnson, Safety Taylor Groves and athlete Kody Jones to the class. The Wolverines now have six aggregate alliances with Johnson and Jones as the only two ranked in the ESPN Jr. 300.







