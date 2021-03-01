Acapulco director confirms $ 1 million Rafa Nadal drama

The tournament director of Acapulco has admitted that the league could not afford to pay for Rafa Nadal (pictured) this year. (Getty Images)

The tournament director of Acapulco has confirmed that the league did not have the money to pay Rafael Nadal’s performance with the reports sparked a fierce tennis debate during the weekend.

Nadal announced last Thursday that he had withdrawn from the Rotterdam Open because of the back injury that worried the 20-time grand slam this year.

But early reports suggested that Nadal would also withdraw from Acapulco, where he is the defending champion, with speculation that the competition couldn’t match his performances.

Now tournament director Raul Zurutuza has confirmed that the league did not have the money to attract the Spaniard.

The relationship with Carlos Costa (Nadals agent) is super good and things were very open, the reality is there is no money to pay [Nadal], Zurutuza told the publication Excelsior.

Our budget for this year is super-mega limited, so we decided to invest that money into bringing who we could bring. “

The tournament director confirmed that they were locked in a strong field despite Nadal’s absence.

This included Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.

We had already signed a contract with Zverev, and it was more expensive to cancel than pay him, Zurutuza said.

And the other players, the four or five that we invited with a fee for performances, have laid the batteries, their financial demands are considerably lower than what they normally do.

Nadal’s absence leads to a tennis debate

Nadal’s absence sparked a social media debate after reports that the tournament couldn’t afford him to show up.

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg claimed that the fee for Nadal’s performance could be somewhere in the neighborhood of $ 1 million.

This opened the debate about the big three – Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic – who are pulling power and money at the top of the game.

Some fans suggested it was “embarrassing” when certain players were so motivated to make money.

Rothenberg also suggested that a lower-ranked player could be concerned if prize money – as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – falls faster than top players’ appearance costs.

Sports Illustrated reporter Jon Wertheim suggested that more players could quit tournaments in the future if they don’t feel like prize money in these tough times.

I have to assume that Nadal’s usual appearance fee is on the very high end of that range, if not higher. I know that even Sascha Zverev, a player with 20 fewer Slams to his name than 20-time Slam champion Nadal, got ~ $ 400,000 to play Acapulco before the pandemic started. https://t.co/o0TmuETZoH – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 26, 2021

Are people really surprised about this? No top player goes to a 250 or 500 without a high appearance fee. Really thought Nadal, Federer and Djokovic cost more than 1 million TB, but it should depend on the event https://t.co/PUEtAby92o – Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) February 26, 2021

