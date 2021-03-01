Tortorella was not concerned about job security at Blue Jackets





John Tortorella said he was not worried about job security after the Columbus Blue Jackets lost a fifth straight game 3-1 to the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

“You know what … I never worry about that,” said Tortorella. “I do my job the best I can. If people want to make decisions about me, that’s their decision. I never worry about that. Columbus (8-10-5) is 1-5-2 in the past eight games and is in fifth place in the Discover Central Division. It has scored two goals in the past three games. Tortorella is in its sixth season with the Blue Jackets. He is with them 217-149-47 and led them to their first Stanley Cup Playoff Series win in their history, a four-game sweep of the No. 1-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round. Tortorella is on the topline in the middle Pierre-Luc Dubois in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Jan. 21. “I’ve often told you that I really don’t make decisions about minutes, it’s up to the player to show me,” Tortorella said after the game. And if there is one thing that I can read about quite easily, it is the minutes. You go out, if you play and if you play the right way, you go out again. About the player and all the players, not only the player we’re talking about here who was sitting. It’s all players, and I’m not hard to read in that regard. ” Dubois was traded to the Winnipeg Jets two days later. Forward on February 8th Patrik Laine, one of the players acquired in the Dubois trade, sat on the bench in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was Laine’s fourth game with Columbus. “It’s what I think I should do,” said Tortorella after the game. “The last thing I want to do is bank a player. It’s easy to bank a player. Frankly, that’s the last thing I want to do, but if I think I should do it, then I have to do it. “ Tortorella is 663-525-125 with 37 draws in 1,350 games as an NHL coach with the Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Lightning. He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.







