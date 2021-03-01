What does the ‘Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium’ tell us about its politics?

Welcome to The Political Fix by Rohan Venkataramakrishnan, a newsletter on Indian politics and policy. To get it to your inbox every week, Register here

The Big Story: Bouncer

Until the Covid-19 pandemic hit India in 2020, something unusual happened in Narendra Modis’s second term as prime minister. As we wrote in August 2019, Home Secretary Amit Shah, who has long been seen as Modis’s right-hand man, began to make much more of the limelight and also take ownership of the government’s grand strides, from repealing article 370 to the amendments of the Citizenship Act.

At one point, it almost seemed as if Modis’s image was purely transformed into that of an almost presidential statesman, with Shah taking on the messy day-to-day politics. Then 2020 brought the pandemic, forcing the government to rely more heavily on the credibility of Modis than the rebellious nature of the Shah. while health problems meant that the Home Secretary was relatively reticent for some parts of the year.

Last week, two months after the start of 2021, we received another sign that the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to place Modi firmly on a pedestal, far above any other politician or public personality.

Of the Indian Express report:

The largest cricket stadium in the world hosted its first day of bigtime cricket with a stream of VVIPs, major announcements, a ton of wickets and a new name. The 130,000-seat arena in Motera in the prime ministers’ home state of Gujarat, inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday, will be known as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and be part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. Previously known as Sardar Patel Stadium or Motera Stadium, before the large-scale redevelopment, the new name was not revealed until President Kovind opened a digital plaque, which stated that the Narendra Modi Stadium had been inaugurated.

Renaming government schemes, public buildings and even entire cities and districts has always been part of the political playbook in India, a weapon that Modis BJP is more than happy to use.

But over the past six years, the party has tried to make name changes in ways that either fit its favorite story, such as changing the Aurangzeb road, named after the Mughal Emperor, to APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, in honor of the former president appointed by the BJP. or to bring his own ideologues from the past into the mainstream, as was the case with the renaming of the Mughalsarai train station to Deendayal Upadhyay.

All the while, Modi, Shah and the rest of the party have not missed an opportunity to draw attention to the actions of the Congress’s first family, the Nehru-Gandhis, who often accuse them of treating India as a fief. , including a surviving family. names of members on public buildings and government schemes around the country.

Modis BJP was sold as another, not prey to dynastic politics or petty self-aggrandizement. Apparently this is not entirely true in Gujarat.

Take the question of dynastic politics first. Again, from the To express:

Home Secretary Amit Shah described the occasion as a golden day in the history of sport in India As Shah spoke, those in attendance on the platform included his son and [Board of Control for Cricket in India] Secretary Jay Shah, and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and his son and Gujarat Cricket Association Vice President Dhanraj Nathwani.

And then of course there is the name of the new building.

The United Kingdom Financial times easy said:

This is not technically true. The stadium was renamed by the Gujarat Cricket Association and was only announced as a surprise the day it was inaugurated, easily avoiding the build-up of criticism or outrage for the big day.

But it’s pretty easy to infer that such an important decision wouldn’t have been made without Modis’s green light, especially as it was announced by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Secretary Amit Shah.

The choice is somewhat at odds with the way the BJP has handled the Modis image so far. Sure, the party has done everything it can to deify Modi in political propaganda, using slogans like Modi hai to mumkin hai to mumkin hai (with Modi anything is possible), and fellow BJP leader and current vice president of India Venkaiah Naidu to accept who calls him gift of the gods for India, messiah of the poor at a party event.

But, in part to underscore its difference from Congress, it has tried to cleverly draw attention to the prime minister without venturing into an area traditionally associated with strong leaders and petty dictators.

Renaming central welfare schemes with the prefix Pradhan Mantri, Prime Minister, for example, has resulted in voters granting Modi and the Center significant credit for the policy, even though his name is not technically on them.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Sports decided that all sports facilities and hostels of the Sports Authority of India would be named after only prominent athletes because until now they had not been given enough space in public life.

That’s why it’s somewhat unusual to name the stadium after Modi, a move most would associate with authoritarian leaders.

It certainly fits in with the unabashed promotion of Modi’s BJPs as a messiah for India. But it does so using a seemingly outdated technique, another related to the Nehru-Gandhi Congress, which leaves the party open to accusations that it is no different from the other party.

In fact, the only response the BJP leaders seemed to have when questioned about the stadium’s renaming seemed to indicate that Congress was doing the same.

In 2007, Smt Sonia Gandhi came to Arunachal Pradesh and turned the beautiful Arunachal University into Rajiv Gandhi University, laid the foundation for Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic, after Indira Gandhi Park, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Nehru Museum, Jawahar Nehru College, the list goes on. . https://t.co/Cdl7LAyc8w – Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 24, 2021

28 sports tournaments, prizes and trophies named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. 19 stadium named after the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family. The same partygoers are upset when only ‘1’ stadium is named arena eagle drama modes Ji what his vision and brainchild was. pic.twitter.com/JNoGU5hDha – Y. Satya Kumar (satyakumar_y) February 24, 2021

As usual with the BJP, we have little understanding of what was going on behind the scenes so far, at least in the coverage.

Were others in the party, whether in Delhi or Gujarat, aware of the plan to change the stadium’s name? Were BJP leaders outside of Modi, Shah and his son, Jay Shah, involved in the decision? Was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party’s ideological parent who was always uncomfortable with a personality cult that grew out there? Why was it kept secret until the inauguration? Does the BJP now endorse naming public buildings after living politicians?

Typically, only one BJP leader seemed willing to speak up about this publicly, although there was some murmuring around the right-wing Internet.

As a son-in-law of Gujarat, many in the state have notified me of their agony over the removal of Sardar Patel’s name from the stadium. My suggestion is that the Gujarat government cut its losses and says that Modi has not been consulted on the name change and is therefore being withdrawn. – Subramanian Swamy (@ Swamy39) February 26, 2021

PTs is there a leader of a nation that allows a stadium to be named after itself? My research so far has revealed only two: Saddam Hussein and Gadafi. That’s a bad omen. Does Nehru, Mao or Idi Amin? Modi must demand that his name be removed and the name of Sardar Patels restored – Subramanian Swamy (@ Swamy39) February 27, 2021

Regardless of how it played out behind the scenes, there is now a Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Will the name Narendra Modis soon appear on many other official signs and plaques around the country?

Meanwhile, to steal a march on the cant makeup section, it turned out that the two ends of the stadium field are named after the two major corporate groups most closely identifiable with the government: the Adani Group and Mukesh Ambanis Reliance. Even if the naming of the two ends preceded the stadium’s renaming, the joke writes itself.

I thought it was a joke pic.twitter.com/9lO8qBSGq5 – Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) February 24, 2021

Flotsam and Jetsam

Election Watch: The Election Commission announced dates for upcoming state assembly elections.

The Election Commission announced dates for upcoming state assembly elections. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry have a single phase of voting left 6 April.

have a single phase of voting left Assam vote in three stages March 27, April 1 and April 6

vote in three stages West Bengal , which is not much bigger than Tamil Nadu, votes no less than eight stages further March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29

, which is not much bigger than Tamil Nadu, votes no less than eight stages further Results will be explained for all May 2nd

will be explained for all Indias Gross national product growth rate for the October-December 2020 quarter came in at 0.4% according to government data, leading to a full year projection of -8% , with more downward revisions for previous quarters.

growth rate for the October-December 2020 quarter came in according to government data, leading to a , with more downward revisions for previous quarters. The government is kicking off a new phase of the Vaccination plan for Covid-19 on March 1, with vaccines available now for all over-60s and over-45s who are vulnerable due to comorbidity For the first time, vaccines will also be available from private hospitals at a rate of Rs 250.

on March 1, with vaccines available now for For the first time, vaccines will also be available from private hospitals at a rate of Rs 250. A meeting of the G-23 , as the set of Congress politicians who have asked questions about the party’s leadership raised more questions about the direction it was heading.

, as the set of politicians who have asked questions about the party’s leadership raised more questions about the direction it was heading. A new set of intermediate rules including requiring internet platforms to identify the sender of messages will have a major effect on Indian regulation of major tech, digital news and online media companies

including requiring internet platforms to identify the sender of messages will have a major effect on Indian regulation of The Center has resisted gay marriage in the Delhi Supreme Court, saying that such a relationship is not comparable to an Indian family unit.

I can’t make this up

India and Pakistan rejoined the 2003 ceasefire last week, in a somewhat surprising development, although the optics were clearly not all well coordinated:

Doval met Yusuf, but Yusuf did not meet Doval. But Yusuf told Thapar that India loved a back channel, which India said it wasn’t, but it actually was? Pakistan was also keen on a back channel, but not with Yusuf & Doval, but was it? Schrdinger’s truce https://t.co/0x2vdaY4qX – Avinash Paliwal (PaliwalAvi) February 25, 2021

Thank you for reading the political solution. Well, come back with links on Friday. Send feedback to [email protected] and send or share the newsletter if you like it!