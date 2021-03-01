Butte County high school football is back

CHICO, California – For the first time in nearly a year, Butte County footballers are putting on their pads.

Under new guidance from the California Public Health Department, contact sports such as soccer, baseball, softball, and soccer are allowed to participate if their counties are in the purple and red levels.

Action News Now reporter Amy Lanski spoke with coaches from Chico and Pleasant Valley to find out what this means for their players.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited to start a season,” said Chico High varsity football coach Jason Alvistur.

“I feel very bad for the seniors to have a junior year last year and this year this last year with the way it went,” he added. “I think we can end their senior year with some normalcy, something real, something tangible that they can do, and they can leave high school and say I have.”

Alvistur explained that contact sports can only take place when a county’s number of cases is at or below 14 per 100,000. He loved handing out stuff to his players over the past week.

He explained that they had been doing ‘no contact’ drills for months, but added that he saw a difference in the excitement of his players once they were fully filled, knowing they had games in sight.

“She just brightened up,” he said. “They fly around. They work hard. The enthusiasm was fantastic.”

“Last night was so nice to see what all came out of them,” said Alvistur.

Chico High’s coach said they will have to run tests and still follow other protocols, but explained that the district was instrumental in sorting out these processes.

A soccer and football star told Action News Now he can’t wait to get back on the field in the league.

“We are delighted to be back on the field – especially for those seniors who were doubtful to play this year,” explained junior kicker Cesar Moreno. I am very happy for them and I cannot wait to play this year, ”he added.

Pleasant Valley head coach Mark Cooley said the same.

“It was fantastic. Just to see the excitement on the kids’ faces, to see them honk and scream and jump around,” explained Cooley.

“I got a report from one of the parents about how excited their child was last night. He had his helmet on all day,” he explained, saying that this was great fun.

Both coaches say they can have immediate family members in the stands, but said they are still trying to figure out who exactly that means.

Pleasant Valley is scheduled to have its first scrimmage on March 13th and its first game on April 2nd.



Chico High School plans their first scrimmage on March 19 and their first game on March 26.

Both coaches say they now hope that indoor sports can start again soon.

