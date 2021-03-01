Women’s tennis wins 6-1 against Towson on Sunday





Next game: Temple 3/6/2021 | 1:00 pm ANNAPOLIS, Md. Navy women’s tennis (2-0) continued its homestand to kick off the 2021 season with a 6-1 win over Towson (1-4) on Sunday afternoon at the Tose Family Tennis Center. With the win, the Midshipmen have now won their last 11 home games. “We take the stance at every game to just appreciate the opportunity to represent the Navy,” said the head coach Keith Puryear noticed. “Overall today was a gritty performance. Towson has a few more games to his name than us and they were tough. I liked the determination we showed today to solve problems and find a way to accomplish the task. , fun.” The Midshipmen got off to a strong start to the game as they won the race to the doubles and won the top two matches to take the 1-0 lead. Miranda Deng (Sr., North Potomac, Md.) And Jillian Taggart (So, Fair Oaks, California) took a 6-3 win over Themis Haliou and Alexa Martinez at No. 1 in doubles. In the match on number 2 doubles, Katreina Corpuz (Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii) and Meghana Komarraju (Jr., Vienna, Va.) Also took a 6-3 win to seal the doubles match against Jessica Assenmacher and Lea Kosanovic. Towson avoided the double sweep after Lauryn Jacobs and Amelia Lawson eliminated Corinne Farid (Fr., Columbia, Md.) And Tina Li (Sr., Wexford, Pa.) In a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-4). “In doubles, Jillian and Miranda kept their cool and didn’t panic after taking a break early in the set,” said Puryear. Katreina and Meghana got up early and were able to drive that early lead home for our second double hit. Tina and Corinne on three had some chances. We had at least one match point, but while they were unable to capitalize, I liked the way they fight back after taking an early break. “ The Tigers made it straight out of the gate in the singles competition after Sarah Pospischill won a 6-1, 6-3 match on No. 4 singles against Corpuz. Komarraju regained the lead for Navy at No. 2 singles after defeating Lawson 6-4, 6-2. At number 1 in singles, Taggart put the Midshipmen on the brink of victory after swiping Haliou in a 6-2, 6-4 decision. Deng took the win for the Midshipmen at No. 3 after defeating Martinez 7-5, 6-1. Stella Ribaudo (Fr., Chicago, Ill.) Made her collegiate debut with No. 6 singles, winning a 6-3, 6-2 match against Kosanovic. In the last game on the field, Li took a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Assenmacher at number 5 to secure the 6-1 victory for Navy. In an exhibition game, Farid won a 6-0, 6-1 game against Schuyler Tose to end the day for the Midshipmen. Stella Ribaudo , in her first collegiate singles match, came big. She endured a few storms early on in the first set and then was able to gain control in the second set to secure the win, “Puryear said.” The same goes for both Miranda’s match at No. 3 and Meghana’s match at No. 2. Themis Haliou of Towson at No. 1 singles was on a hot streak. She had played everyone hard, beating both the No. 1 for Liberty and the No. 1 at Radford, a VCU transfer. Jillian did a great job getting the first set to No. 1 and then fought back in the second after losing a 3-0 lead. Her mental resilience to grind out the last few games 4-4 has been impressive. “Our team captain, Tina Li , also staged. After taking a break in the first, she broke twice to get hold of the first set and then did a great job of keeping the momentum of the match in her favor to roll through the second set. Katreina fought hard at four. I thought Towson’s Sarah Pospischill was playing a solid game. It is good for Katreina to learn by moving on. “

