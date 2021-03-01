Powerful second half for Wildcats

Kaleigh Fratnik, the new girls’ hockey coach in Weymouth, saw her young team grow enormously during her first season as head coach.

Fratnik took over from Dan McGlone, who stepped down after five seasons and inherited a team with only six girls returning. The team had four seniors, including Captains Emily Bisbee and Grace Laubenstein, as well as MacKenzie Silva and Tori Clancy.

It would be nice if the seniors come back, Fratkin said. Emily, Grace, Tori and MacKenzie are integral to the team and its success.

Through them the team showed perseverance and balance and responsibility. That’s because you are a senior player. Those are players I would like to have back.

They are a big reason why we were successful in the second half of the season.

After Fratnik coached the first two games of the season, the defender of the pro Boston Pride had a commitment to play in a tournament on Lake Placid and missed several games.

She returned to coach the last four games and saw an improvement in the team when she returned (February 13).

It was interesting to watch this team as far as the last games went, Fratkin said. (Assistant Coach) John Heffernan did a great job with the team while I was away and that is a testament to his coaching abilities.

I was not surprised in any way, but they were working on a lot of things while I was away and to come back to see how much they were progressing. By taking into account what we learned before I left and seeing what John did with them while I was away, we made some great strides over the season.

The Wildcats had to take those steps during a season that was delayed by two weeks at the start. Weymouth High’s entire athletic program was shut down for another two weeks during the year due to the virus.

Weymouth lost three consecutive games to start the season and four of the first five, but recovered in the last seven games.

The Wildcats rallied home on February 4 to beat Walpole 5-2 to begin a string of successes from winning six of their last seven games to finish 7-5. The lone loss in the run was that of then-unbeaten host Natick, 5-2, February 10.

In the Walpole match, Weymouh rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four goals in the second half to withdraw victory. Freshman Wren Abboud scored twice as the Wildcats scored five straight goals. Molly Coughlin, Mary Sargent and Laubenstien also scored.

We scored on the odds when we had them, Fratkin said. The girls played all the way to the end in each game.

We have a young group that was ready and eager to learn. It was great working with them. We’ve talked about some simple things like pre-engineering systems. It was not strange to many of them. Heff and I tried to merge them with the system we had been focusing on. They started doing it and it showed on the scoreboard.

In the last seven games of the season, the team scored 35 goals and gave up 13.

Abboud had 12 goals to lead the team, followed by Bisbee (eight, including two shorthanded) and eighth-grader Ella Bates (six, all in the second half of the season). That included a few games with two goals. She had two goals and two assists against Newton North on February 6 and two against Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake in a game on February 17.

The team will return 16 girls to the program next year to take the next step forward.