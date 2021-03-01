Sports
Choose to challenge: the long way to professionalism
None of the 86,174 people who were at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March last year will forget Australia’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup final.
The record attendance on International Women’s Day was the result of years of investment in the women’s game and the dedication of those who felt that Australian women deserved to be on the biggest stage.
Using the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day – Choose to Challenge – cricket.com.au, cricket.com.au examines the progress made in the women’s game and by women working in cricket, while also sheds light on areas where work remains to be done. done.
In the coming week we will take a closer look at the elite game, coaching, media and broadcast, administration, participation and processes, but also look at the broader picture internationally.
First, part one of an examination of the elite-level game.
The road to professionalism
What is the current situation?
CONTRACTS AND PAYMENT
From players paying their own way to tour to the nationally contracted group that is now Australia’s highest-paid women’s team, the elite game’s professionalization has undergone a transformation over the past two decades.
Prior to the summer of 1998-99, players were forced to pay their own way to represent Australia; Fast bowling legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick worked as a garbage collector and mail carrier during her career.
The arrival of a groundbreaking partnership between the Australian team and the Commonwealth Bank in 1998-99 proved to be a game changer, with tours, uniforms and other leisure time all subsidized.
“I thought I was one of the lucky ones,” former Australia captain and CA director Belinda Clark told podcast The Scoop earlier this year.
“I had to pay to play for Australia, but only half of my career.
“We’d get a dreaded bill at the end of a tour, anywhere (up to) a few thousand dollars.
“Then, in 1997-98, the Commonwealth Bank came on board, so from there I didn’t have to pay anymore to play, so I thought I was in the lucky bucket.”
It would be another decade before contracts were enacted beyond the base spending, retaining $ 5000- $ 15,000, with female players becoming full members of the Australian Cricketers’ Association from 2011 onwards.
“We all had to take annual leave (to play cricket),” explained Lisa Sthalekar last month.
“I’ve never had a vacation, I’ve never had the chance to relax on the beach because my annual vacation was already included.
“I had to take annual leave to represent my state, even though it was the state association I worked for. These were tough and challenging times.”
In 2013, CA announced a major pay rise for the national team, with contracts ranging from $ 25,000 – $ 52,000, plus tour payments and marketing bonuses.
But the biggest step so far came in 2017, when the last Memorandum of Understanding was reached and female players were included in the revenue-sharing model alongside men for the first time.
Payments for female players increased from $ 7.5 million to $ 55.2 million, and men and women share the same basic contract fee.
It took the minimum commission for a CA-contracted woman from $ 40,000 to $ 72,076, while the average player made $ 180,000 – making her the highest-paid Australian women’s national team.
Domestic players also achieved semi-professionalism as the minimum commission jumped from $ 18,000 to $ 35,951 for someone who had both a state and WBBL deal.
REQUIREMENTS
In terms of circumstances, Australia’s female players now rightly enjoy a standard of travel and accommodation consistent with that of their male counterparts.
Australia was at the forefront in that regard – at the 2016 World T20, when the ICC accommodated female players in doubles and flew them in economy, male players participating in the same tournament had single rooms and arrived in India on business class flights. Cricket Australia paid the difference to ensure that their players shared at least the same conditions as the Australian men.
Since 2017, Australia’s national teams have been referred to as the Australian Men’s Cricket Team and Australian Women’s Cricket Team, to ensure consistency, with the former ‘Southern Stars’ nickname shifting to a more casual nickname. For both teams, the series they play has commercial partnership naming rights.
The women’s development team, the Shooting Stars, is now called Australia A, in line with the men’s.
PARENTAL LEAVE
With a new parent policy introduced in 2019, Australian cricket introduced maternity leave for the first time, supporting professional cricketers through their pregnancy, adoption, return to the game and parental responsibilities.
It allows players who give birth or adopt to take up to 12 months of paid parental leave, while also supporting players who are primary caregivers upon return to the field, covering the costs associated with caring for their child and providing a caregiver – including housing. and flee – until the child is four years old.
Players who take maternity leave are guaranteed a contract extension the following year, while they can transition to non-playing roles during pregnancy until delivery. They can then return to the field at any time after delivery, subject to medical clearance.
It also entitles players whose partner is pregnant or adopting and who is not the primary caregiver to three weeks of paid leave, to be taken within 12 months of the birth or adoption of their child.
PRIZE MONEY
Cricket Australia supplemented the prize money the Australian ladies had won at the T20 World Cup last year to ensure parity with the men’s equal winnings.
The ICC increased the prize pool for the 2020 event by 320 percent from the 2018 tournament, with Australia as winners receiving US $ 1 million (A $ 1,278 million) – a figure still well below the US $ 1 , 6 million men received at their last event in 2016.
As a result, CA made up for the shortfall and added an additional A $ 767,000 to ensure parity.
The prize money offered for the KFC BBL and the Rebel WBBL is the same.
Where are the gaps?
There remains a difference between the minimum obligations for men and women, both internationally and domestically.
For male internationals, the last year minimum compensation of the current MOU in 2021-22 is $ 313,004, while the women will be $ 87,609.
Domestically, the minimum state payment for men will be $ 74,557 (the women will be $ 27,287), and in the Big Bash, the minimum BBL commission for men will be $ 40,064 and $ 11,584 in the WBBL for 2022.
This difference is due to the ‘Base Rate of Pay’ model used by CA and the ACA in the MOU to achieve gender equality. The model takes into account the hours worked and then applies premiums for Australian players and commerciality of each league.
Simply put, men play more cricket, both internationally and domestically, and therefore work longer hours, while other factors, including more ground attendance and TV audience, also affect the pay model.
Even during the Australian women’s team’s busiest year to date, from June 2019 to the start of the pandemic in March 2020, they played a total of 33 matches, including one Test, nine ODIs and 20 T20Is – a total of 33 days of cricket.
The Australian men played 10 tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is in the same period. Taking into account Tests ending early, a total of 69 days of cricket were played (out of 76 scheduled).
Where male cricketers play in the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup, women only play in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League.
If a male cricketer played cricket every possible day for his state in a normal non-COVID influenced season (including the final), he would play 44 days of Shield plus eight Marsh One-Day Cup matches; a total of 52 days of cricket.
Each WNCL side plays eight games per season, with the top two sides contesting the final, with a maximum of only nine days of state cricket per summer.
As such, Australia’s female domestic players are still classified as semi-professional with many retaining jobs alongside their cricket.
In a column for Nine Newspapers in mid-2020, Alyssa Healy expressed concern about the juggling act of her domestic counterparts, saying she believed players were being pressured to train more than the hours they were paid for, and the number of matches played. .
“Domestic female players are experiencing increasing pressure to train ‘on top of’ their contractual obligations, many training nine months a year for a handful of WNCL and WBBL games,” Healy wrote.
“With such expectations and increased demands from state associations and WBBL clubs, there is limited opportunity for many of our female domestic cricket players to build a second career outside of cricket.
“An increase in demand was not accompanied by an appropriate reward.
“As a result, many players find it very difficult to live a balanced life, resulting in an increased level of welfare problems with the stress of finding a second income to cover the daily living expenses.”
The fact that female players do not play cricket for multiple days, with the exception of one Ashes Test every two years, also means that fewer women are being offered contracts by Cricket Australia (15 in 2020-21 compared to 20 men), or by the states (14 in 2020-2021 compared to 19 men).
BBL teams can hand out contracts to 18 players, compared to 15 in the WBBL.
Increasing sponsorship, attendance and viewership of the women’s game – not to mention an increasingly crowded international calendar – could affect the next MOU, which will be negotiated before the 2022-23 season.
Our Choose to challenge series continues tomorrow as we take a deep dive into planning at home and abroad.
