Generation Alpha favors soccer, basketball and football

Eddie Segura # 4 of Los Angeles FC defends against Sergio Santos # 17 of Philadelphia Union during the MLS game at the Banc of California Stadium on March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Professional football and basketball in the US has a future, baseball needs help, and global football, including Major League Soccer, is rising rapidly among a new generation, according to a new survey.

Morning consultation spoke to Generation Alpha parents (born after 2013) and compared the results last year with a Gen Z survey (ages 13 to 23).

“It makes sense,” said Alex Silverman, who analyzes sports studies for Morning Consult. “Football has been called the sport of the future in the US for a while now, but it takes time for it to manifest.”

The company spoke to more than 2,000 parents and focused on young people as young as 8 years old. For the context of who Alfas are, the company pointed to Apple’s first iPad, released in 2010, and a device the Alfas should be able to control.

Morning Consult found that football is the number 1 sport of participation and the second in fandom for Alphas. And 73% of parents encourage their children to exercise, while 65% encourage them to become sports fanatics.

“You see more interest among young adults in soccer internationally and to some extent MLS. Since this first generation of US-born soccer fanatics has kids, they can push them in that direction,” said Silverman.

In a 2020 survey, Morning Consult found that one drop off in Gen Z‘s interest in sports, with the National Basketball Association being the only league to follow the age group more than the general public. The study found that 53% of Gen Z identified as sports fans, fewer than the previous generation, millennials, who polled 69% on that topic.

In the survey released Monday, the company wanted to know if Gen Alpha, the children of millennials, “would go after their parents more or follow in Gen Z’s footsteps and stop exercising,” Silverman said, suggesting that Alphas’ behavior could mimic to sports fandom.

“I would say I wouldn’t expect there to be a drop-off, which is good news because there was a drop-off between Millennials and Gen Z,” said Silverman.

The troubling signs are thanks to Covid-19. Morning Consult said 35% of parents noticed that Alphas lost interest in sports during the pandemic. This month marks a year since the NBA led American professional sport in suspending games due to Covid-19.

“That’s something that sports should take into account once fans are fully allowed in buildings again and from a youth sports perspective when kids are allowed back,” said Silverman, adding that 48% of parents felt their kids were not have the attention. span to watch sports on TV, compared to 37% of Gen Z.