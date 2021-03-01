Northwestern hockey beats Michigan State and Maryland

Field hockey

Northwestern hockey defeated Michigan State 3-1 and Maryland 2-1 in its opening weekend, yielding a 2-0 start to the season.

In both games, the Wildcats (2-0) trailed early, allowing the first goal in the first quarter. But NOW came back and took back the lead in the second half and kept it.

Against the Spartans, the Cats retained possession during their offensive end for most of the game, but quickly surrendered a goal to Michigan States who attacked the field first.

NOW then struck, with a goal from sophomore midfielder Peyton Halsey. Halsey scored three goals in the two matchups, including both game winners. With those numbers, Halsey is already right on her goal production for her freshman 2019 season.

Halsey’s first goal against the Spartans came from a straight shot from the top of the arc, while her second was a raised shot from the center of the zone. Against Maryland, Halsey scored on a reverse hit from the left side of the zone.

She has a really quick release on her shot, Coach Tracey Fuchs said of Halsey. Were so balanced that everyone gets opportunities, but she really made some at home this weekend.

Freshman midfielder Maddie Zimmer scored the third goal against Michigan State, the first of her NU career. Senior forward Mackenzie Keegan scored the tying run against the Terrapins less than a minute in the second half.

The Terrapins dominated most of the first quarter offensively against the Cats, drawing seven penalty corners in that quarter alone and scoring on one of them. NOW struggled to advance the ball and make some progress with an excellent defense in Maryland.

After the first quarter, the Cats ended defensively. NU’s attack found a way to get into their zone and their defenders fed the ball back with transition stops. Senior defender Christen Conley, often Cats’ last line of defense, led the attack and the Terrapins only made four shots in the last three quarters.

We had a bit of a rough time in the first quarter, Fuchs said. We got into a lot of corners, but our defensive corner team played very well today. And then we hit out when we started to play better in the second quarter.

In goal against Maryland on Sunday was freshman Annabel Skubisz, who made her first start for NU. Senior goalkeeper Florien Marcussen sustained a lower body injury in Saturday’s game against Michigan, Fuchs said.

Skubisz gave up just one goal and made five saves with eleven shots, some of which were deflected by the Cats defenders.

We had a first year in goal today that really kept us in the game, Fuchs said. The first quarter could have been a very different outcome. She got in and really took a step for us today.

After months off the field, the Cats were excited to finally bring together what they had been practicing. Fuchs said NU was training with a different type of ball because of the snow on a gym floor in the basement of Ryan Fieldhous, so she wasn’t sure what to expect when they hit the field on Saturday.

The victory against the Terrapins is NOW’s first since 2017. Maryland was the Big Ten’s regular season champion last year and is a frequent conference and national title contender. The Cats may not have gotten off to a strong start in the game, but the win makes for a strong start to the season.

We’ve been working on so many tactics inside, and it’s just not the same, Halsey said. Everything together on the field really makes a difference. We know we have strengths across the field. We can attack the outside and the inside and just play together and stay calm. We can be really dangerous.

E-mail address: [email protected]

Twitter: @check it now

Related stories:

Field Hockey: Northwestern appears to be benefiting from last season’s momentum in uncertain times

Field Hockey: Northwestern ends their season with a 2-1 defeat to Boston College in the NCAA tournament

Field Hockey: Northwestern falls in the Big Ten semifinals to Iowa, but makes it to the NCAA tournament

Comments