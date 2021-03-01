Colorado sports betting sets a state record of $ 326 million in January 2021







Sports betting in Colorado continues to rise as the January 2021 numbers reveal a record $ 326.9 million in bets for the said calendar month. The number easily surpasses Colorado sports betting which was high earlier than $ 284.6 million, which was set in December 2020 or an increase of 14% from the previous month. It also translated into tax revenue of $ 1.1 million for Colorado, up more than 125% from the previous month. Basketball is top sport Professional football is the top sport for betting in the United States, but that’s not the case in Colorado. According to January figures, basketball is the driving force behind sports betting in Colorado, with the NBA racking up a total of $ 88 million in bets. College basketball was third on the list, with total sales of $ 39 million. The NFL is second only to the NBA with more than $ 75 million in stakes, but with the Super Bowl LV closing the leagues last season, there will be very little professional football betting between now and the fall. Table tennis is a surprise market in Colorado with a total of $ 11.8 million in bets in the last month. Retail bets are on the rise The pandemic caused gamblers to use online sports betting and so was Boulder State, where 98% of all bets were placed over the Internet in January 2021. However, in-person access saw a slight increase as retail betting fetched $ 7.5 million in January, which was double the figures in December. The reason behind the increase in personal bets is the gradual removal of restrictions and restrictions that were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With these slowly being removed, the shopping sportsbooks in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek have seen an increase in sports betting. The leaders win Sports betting has been active in the state of Boulder for the past nine months and a total of more than $ 1.5 billion in sports bets placed. Due to its tremendous growth since its inception, Colorado has won sports betting from the industry leaders. New Jersey continues to break records month after month and is the best state for sports betting in the US. The Garden State brought in a massive $ 958 million in January. Nevada also wins over New Jersey, but is still in second place. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania and Illinois are in 3rd and 4th place respectively.

