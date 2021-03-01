Arizona State Defends Pac-12 Wrestling Title, Wins Fourth Championship in Last Five Years





Results (pdf) CORVALLIS, Ore. – The ARIZONA STATE Sun Devils defended their Pac-12 Wrestling title to claim their fourth championship in five years and their 20th overall as a program with a Sunday victory at Oregon States Gill Coliseum. The Sun Devils has composed five separate titles Brandon Courtney (125), Jacori teemer (157), Anthony Valencia (165), Kordell Norfleet (197) and Cohlton Schultz (HWT), eventually earning 138 points on the evening. Schultz’s win was the first conference title in his career, while the others were repeat champions. OREGON STATE, the guest team, finished second with 123 points. The Beavers saw it Devan Turner (133) and Grant Willits (141) will become the seventh and eighth wrestler in program history to win multiple Pac-12 titles after Turner won his class last year and Willits conquered his class in 2019. The Beavers were closely followed by STANFORD, who finished with 115.5 points, marked by Jaden Abas’ win in the 149lb class against top seed Legend Lamer from CAL POLY. With the win, Abas becomes the eighth freshman in program history to win a conference title. As a team, the Cardinal will send at least five student athletes to NCAA qualifiers for the eighth straight year. CAL POLY came fourth with 107 points, accented by Bernie Truax Become the program’s first Pac-12 title winner in three years. The Mustang’s fourth place finish is their highest in 11 seasons. CSU BAKERSFIELD finished fifth with 97.5 points and thus achieved a victory of Dominic Ducharme (184), who captured the title of his first career conference. He will represent the Roadrunners at the NCAA tournament, extending their series of appearances on NCAAs to 48 seasons. In his second appearance in the Pac-12 championships, LITTLE ROCK achieved a total of 69 points – an improvement of 6.5 points from the first season – culminating in the strong performance of a lineup of seven freshmen. The 2021 NCAA DI Wrestling Championships will take place March 18-20 in St. Louis, Mo. Excellent wrestler of the championships ARIZONA STATES Anthony Valencia earned Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships after defeating Stanfords Shane Griffith in the weight class 165, 7-1. Valencia entered the competition at number 4 in the country, with Griffith at number 1. The victory was Valencia’s fourth Pac-12 title; last year, he beat Stanford’s Jared Hill to clinch the Championship in the 174th class after capturing consecutive titles at 165 in 2017 and 2018. He becomes the third Sun Devil to win four Pac-12 championships, along with Eric Larkin and Markus Mollica. The Most Falls Award 2021 went to OREGON STATEs Matt Olguin, which ended with two falls at 11:57 AM. At the event, STANFORDs Nathan Traxler was honored as of 2021 Scholar-Athlete of the Year Results 125 lbs: Number 3 Brandon Courtney (Arizona State) def. Jackson DiSario (Stanford). D; 6-2. 133 lbs: No. 22 Devan Turner (Oregon State) def. Chances are rich (CSU Bakersfield). D; 3-1. 141 lbs: No. 15 Grant Willits (Oregon State) def. Real wood (Stanford). 2nd round fall. 149 lbs: No. 18 Jaden abas (Stanford) def. No. 13 Legend Lamer (Cal Poly). D; 10-5. 157 lbs: No. 12 Jacobi Teemer (Arizona State) def. No. 14 Hunter Willits (State of Oregon). D; 9-4. 165 lbs: Number 4 Anthony Valencia (Arizona State) def. No. 1 Shane Griffith (Stanford). D; 7-1. 174 lbs: No. 19 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly) def. No. 20 Trey Munoz (State of Arizona). MD; 11-2. 184 lbs Dominic Ducharme (CSU Bakersfield). No. 27 Ryan Reyes (State of Oregon). D; 3-2 (OT). 197 lbs: Number 4 Kordell Norfleet (Arizona State) def. JJ Dixon (State of Oregon). MD; 16-4. 285 lbs: Number 5 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) def. Nathan Traxler (Stanford). D; 3-1. 2021 Pac-12 Wrestling Championships Team Scores State of Arizona, 138.0 State of Oregon, 123.0 Stanford, 115.5 Cal Poly, 107.0 CSU Bakersfield, 97.5 Little Rock, 69.0

