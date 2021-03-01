Avoiding the Duck: Five longest non-duck streaks in Test cricket





In any cricket format, there is one thing that batsmen don’t like at all, which is going out for a duck. Some players have been lucky in this regard to play many innings without a duck in between. Recently Martin Guptill from New Zealand got out for a duck after a long time. He was the second longest duck streak in T20I’s. In this article, we’re going to list the 5 longest non-duck streaks in Test cricket. Alec Stewart, England: 86 innings Former English batsman Alec Stewart played 86 innings in a streak without catching a duck in between. He enjoyed this phase between March 17, 1994 and November 28, 1998. In these 86 innings, Stewart scored a total of 3,529 runs. In total, he came out of the test 14 times in his testing career. Allan Border, Australia: 89 innings The former Australian captain is fourth on this unique list. He scored one run in 89 consecutive innings from November 26, 1982 to December 2, 1988. Border scored 4,435 runs during this interval. He had 11 ducks to his name in Tests. Sachin Tendulkar, India: 91 innings One of the best players to ever play the game, Sachin Tendulkar also enjoyed a phase where he didn’t win any ducks. From July 23, 2008 to November 2013, he couldn’t get out without scoring. The legendary batsman collected 4139 runs in the 91 innings without a duck. In total, he came out of the test 14 times in his testing career. Richie Richardson, West Indies: 96 innings Richie Richardson from the West Indies is second on this list. He played 96 consecutive innings without a duck in Test cricket from November 23, 1984 to July 25, 1991. In these 96 innings, he collected a total of 4153 runs. Richardson got a duck a total of 8 times in Tests. David Gower, England: 119 innings The former England captain has the record for the longest non-duck streak in Test cricket. From August 28, 1982 to December 26, 1990, he was not even released for nothing. In this phase he made 5046 runs in 119 innings. In total, Gower picked up 7 ducks in his testing career.

