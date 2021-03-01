Sports
Fyffe basketball, football are both successful. Only one player plays both.
Some high school basketball teams, especially in the lower grades, have to wait to start the basketball season.
Deep football matches are the norm in Fyffe as it has completed perfect seasons for the past three years.
“If we had waited for it, half of our season would be over,” said Fyffe coach Neal Thrash.
So the Red Devils have not waited. That’s how it has been for the past three seasons.
“We didn’t lose a game last year and this year we lost one game before the football players came out,” said Thrash. “That’s pretty successful … Two years in a row we had eight games by the time football was over. This year I think we had seven.”
What has Thrash allowed to do that? There are not many players who play both football and basketball. That wasn’t the norm at Fyffe in Thrash’s general tenure, although it has been lately.
In the 2013-14 season, most of Thrash’s roster was made up of footballers.
Last year, the Red Devils had four footballers in the team, one starter and three from the bench. That meant playing with seven players until the football was over.
This season? Only one UAB signer Brody Dalton. But he’s a big piece of the puzzle and it takes a while to get that chemistry together.
“It takes a few games to get into basketball form, but we’ve played together all our lives, so we’re used to playing together,” said Dalton.
Having so many basketball players on the team was a luxury for Thrash, although he doesn’t mind if his boys are multisport athletes as both his sons played three sports.
“They’re in the gym on the first day of school, shooting, conditioning, and lifting weights,” Thrash said. “Then when we start practicing in October, they’re ready. And when that first game rolls around, they’re excited and ready to play it.
‘Sometimes I worry that they burn out. If I wait for the football to be over, my kids won’t be burned out by the end of the year. But I think we’re doing well. ‘
It certainly seems to be so as the Red Devils are getting ready to play in the 3A state tournament as one of the last four teams remaining. No. 4 Fyffe plays at Cottage Hill at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham on Monday at 4.30pm.
This run is what the players expected, as well as their opponent in the Northeast Regional Championship.
“It’s really more relief than thrilling to beat Plainview,” said Fyffe security guard Parker Godwin. “We have been preparing for that game since the first practice. We knew we would fit in with them. I am proud of our team.”
Being able to make an early start was an important part of the run.
“It’s clear we haven’t hurt the soccer team since they won three state championships with it,” said Thrash.
Reach Gadsden Times reporter Teddy Couch at [email protected] or via Twitter, @Teddy_Couch.
