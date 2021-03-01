Missouri Tennis Falls to Arkansas in SEC Showdown | Mizzou Sports

Missouri lost 4-2 to No. 24 Arkansas in Columbia on Sunday to drop to 13-5 (1-2 Southeastern Conference) in the season.
Valentina Vasquez lost her singles match at Court 3 and led Arkansas 1-0 in the game. On Courts 1 and 4, Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira both won to put the Tigers in front.
However, Ellie Wright, Elys Ventura and Serena Nash all fell in their matches to seal victory for the Razorbacks.
Missouri will play at home against Kentucky the following Friday at noon.
Local high schools compete against wrestling sections
Boys and girls wrestling in sectional tournaments took place in Missouri on Saturday, with seats up for grabs for the state tournaments in March.
The Hickman boys were Columbia’s most successful team on Saturday, with eight wrestlers qualifying for the Class 4 Section 2 Tournament’s state rally in St. Charles. Hayden Benter led the way for the Kewpies by winning the 126-pound section title. Ethan Barr finished second with 132 pounds, Jake Waldron was second with 152, Thomas Hancock was third with 145, Cole Harrell was third with 160, Cameron Cornman was third with 182, Jacob Huggans was fourth with 113 and Mark Harrell finished fourth with 120.
Also in St. Charles, ElijahSegovia was Battle’s only automatic state qualifier, finishing third at 220 pounds.
At the Class 4 Section 3 tournament in Ozark, the Rock Bridge boys produced two section champions. Carter McCallister captured the 126-pound bracket and walked his record to 33-1 in the season, while Marquis McCaster won with 160 pounds. Both qualified for the state tournament, as did Owen Twaddle, who finished fourth at 152 pounds.
At the Class 1 Section 1 tournament in Palmyra, Brant Whitaker was Tolton’s top player, taking the 170-pound title and setting his perfect record in the season to 27-0. The Trailblazers’ other notable finish came from Justice Martin, who came in third with 132 pounds. Both Whitaker and Martin qualified for the state tournament.
In the girls’ Section 2 tournament at Versailles, Hickman’s Kira Nichols finished second with 143 pounds and Rock Bridge’s Anna Stephens second with 152. Both qualified for the state.
The girls’ tournament is scheduled for March 9, followed by the boys’ class 1 tournament on March 10 and the boys’ class 4 tournament on March 13. All state championships take place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
