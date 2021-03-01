Ducks, Spider-Man and political barbs in the world’s largest cricket stadium

PUNE, India The world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, hosted its first test match between India and England on February 24. field.

After the stadium was named after the First Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai, Patel was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium , #BoycottSpiderman started trending on Twitter. Confused?

The disputes started when people began to criticize the government for renaming the renovated stadium, which can seat 132,000 at a time, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, released February 24 and tweeted : I am very happy to inaugurate the world’s largest cricket stadium built by the Gujarat Cricket Association.

I am a huge admirer of the modesty that Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick, Tom Holland, an English author and historian, tweeted

As bizarre as it may sound, soon people (mostly Modi followers) saw Tom Holland as the actor Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame, and within hours #BoycottSpiderman topped the trending list on Twitter. The feud went so far that people started calling for a boycott of the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home

That is it. I will never watch a Spider-Man movie again! There are some sacrifices to be made. Land first, film later, tweeted actor and voice actor Ashwin Mushran. He has lent his voice to the dubbing of the Netflix hit Spanish docu-crime series Money Heist.

After learning that he single-handedly destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India, the historian came online to clarify. To be clear, and to save Marvels’ winnings in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility and that the fact that he names the world’s greatest cricket stadium after himself is in no way hilariously indecent, the historian tweeted.

And, again : I hadn’t realized that #BoycottSpiderman was really popular in India on the day @ TomHolland1996 promoted his new movie! My apologies to him too. (Although it is quite funny…).

The stadium, which dethroned Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground, which seats 100,000 people, had made headlines exactly a year ago for a different reason.

Former US President Donald Trump hosted on February 24, 2020. Ahead of the Namaste Trump event, the former president had said that Modi had “promised” that millions of people will move from Gujarat airport to the new stadium.

Naming a stadium after a former minister is not new in India. The Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the national capital of New Delhi was renamed to former minister Arun Jaitley in August 2019. What caused a stir this time was that the building was named after a sitting prime minister.

The stadium was planned and proposed when Modi was the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, and it was he who encouraged the renovation, said Chandresh Narayanan, former media and communications officer, and the International Cricket Council’s media rights and digital official.

So the stadium was renamed tribute, he said. Before the renovation, the stadium could only accommodate 53,000 people.

Political criticism of the stadium’s renaming was also marred by laughter. Several leaders of the Indian National Congress, a major national political party, criticized the government led by Narendra Modi.

Beautiful how the truth reveals itself tweeted Party Chairman of the Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi. He exclaimed how the two ends of the stadium were named after two large conglomerates, indicating the government’s proximity to major corporate companies.

Representatives of the ruling party mock the opposition for not getting their facts right. The name of the whole sports complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, tweeted Kiren Rijiju, India’s Minister of Youth. Only the name of one cricket stadium within that complex has been called Narendra Modi Stadium. Ironically, the parivaar (the family) that Sardar Patel never respected, even after his death, is now crying!

The stadiums of the stadiums were also hit hard. It turned out to be a rank turner, where batsmen couldn’t last more than two days. As many as five hitters included a duck. Since World War II, this has been the shortest test match that was completed (was not a draw) in terms of the number of balls thrown.

There was nothing wrong with the field. It was the application of both teams’ hitting technique that was ridiculous, Rishee Chhabra, one of the founders of Bharat Army, a fan group of the Indian Cricket Team, told Zenger News.

It’s such an exciting atmosphere here in the largest cricket stadium, Kohli said during the coin toss prior to the day / night test against England. I’m a little more concerned about the lights than the color of the seats. We played in a similar stadium in Dubai.

Unlike the conventional floodlight towers used in other stadiums, the stadiums’ towers are installed like a ring of fire on the perimeter of the stadium’s roof. In the end, the Kohlis boys won the match.

(Edited by Gaurab Dasgupta and Amrita Das. Map by Urvashi Makwana.)