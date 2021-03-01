Men’s tennis wins Lafayette 7-0 to take the first win of the season





ALLENTOWN, Pa.Villanova (1-2) played all six singles matches in straight sets for the first time this season, taking a 7-0 win over Lafayette (0-2) in the Winning Touch Tennis Indoor Club on Sunday afternoon. Eight different players competed for the Wildcats, who took victories in the number 2 doubles and number 2 singles. “It was nice to compete again, especially for the first time this season at full strength,” said Villanova. Brad Adams said. “I thought we started a bit slow in the doubles, but I was happy to see the guys struggling through some early jitters to take control of their doubles sets. showed in their singles. placed an interest on each point and was incarcerated for the duration of the match. “ Sophomore Daniel Cheng (Los Angeles, California) and freshmen Noah Winton (Columbia, Mo.) brought in a 6-4 win over Josh Wolfe and Noah Lovallo in the No. 2 doubles to reach the doubles. They finished their competition after freshmen Josh Robinson (Potomac, Md.) and junior Matthew Jones (Dallas, Texas) earned a 6-3 decision over Ross Coleman and Davis Esslinger. Robinson and Winton each appeared in the Wildcats lineup for the first time this season, with Robinson also winning his number 2 singles point to take the team result. “It’s great to take our first win of the season and to see Josh and Noah take victories in their first action of the year,” said Adams. “We will keep training hard and improve every day. We look forward to the next game.” Robinson recorded a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniel Kramer in his singles, while Cheng was also a winner in both singles and doubles after a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Esslinger in fifth place. Sophomore Alex Kim (Cary, NC) won his No. 1 singles match (6-2, 6-2) over John Yurconic, as a freshman Eitan Khromchenko (Manalapan, NJ) played in the number 3 position and was the first to end his game with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Wolfe. The other winners for Villanova were seniors Daniel Martinez (Coral Gables, Fla.) at No. 4 singles (6-4, 7-5) above Lovallo and sophomore Justin Suarez (Manila, Philippines) at the No. 6 position (6-2, 6-1) above Coleman. Next on the schedule for the Wildcats is a March 6 game against Fairleigh Dickinson. VILLANOVA 7, LAFAYETTE 0

February 28, 2021

Winning Touch Tennis Indoor Club

Allentown, Pa. DOUBLE John Yurconic / Daniel Kramer (Lafayette) led Alex Kim Justin Suarez (Villanova) 5-4 (DNF) Daniel Cheng Noah Winton (Villanova) defeated Josh Wolfe / Noah Lovallo (Lafayette) 6-4 Josh Robinson / Matt Jones (Villanova) defeated Ross Coleman / Davis Esslinger (Lafayette) 6-3 Order of finishing: 3, 2 SINGLES Alex Kim (Villanova) defeated John Yurconic (Lafayette) 6-2, 6-2 Josh Robinson (Villanova) defeated Daniel Kramer (Lafayette) 6-3, 6-3 Eitan Khromchenko (Villanova) defeated Josh Wolfe (Lafayette) 6-0, 6-1 Daniel Martinez (Villanova) defeated Noah Lovallo (Lafayette) 6-4, 7-5 Daniel Cheng (Villanova) defeated Davis Esslinger (Lafayette) 6-1, 6-1 Justin Suarez (Villanova) defeated Ross Coleman (Lafayette) 6-2, 6-1 Order of finishing: 3, 1, 2, 4, 5, 6







