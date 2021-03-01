Sports
Defense shines when Iowa hockey starts the season with two wins
Iowa kept the clean in both wins over Penn State and Indiana.
After the season was delayed in the fall due to COVID-19, the Iowa hockey season finally got underway in Virginia Beach.
The gap between Hawkeyes’ last game and their opening game on Saturday was 466 days, so it remained to be seen if Iowa could maintain the momentum of last season’s success.
The team lived up to expectations, racking up two 1-0 wins over Indiana on Saturday and Penn State on Sunday when the Iowa defense stole the show.
Against the Hoosiers, the 1-0 score did not reflect Iowa’s dominance over Indiana. Iowa didn’t allow Indiana to take a single shot throughout the game, meaning goalkeeper Grace McGuire had little to worry about in her first start.
Iowa remained under pressure as the team had 17 shots throughout the game and forced six saves from Indiana goalkeeper Shannon McNally.
After being scoreless for three-quarters, it looked like the game would go overtime, as Indiana withstood pressure from Iowa. It was the sister duo of sophomore midfielder Sophie Stribos and junior midfielder / defender Lokke Stribos who scored the goal in Iowa. Lokke Stribos gave the assist from a corner kick before it was turned into a goal by Sophie Stribos with only three minutes to play.
It was a team effort to get shots, with junior defender Anthe Nijziel, Sophie Stribos and senior forward Maddy Murphy each getting three shots.
Our goal was to have high possession and good ball movement using the short, simple pass, Iowa head coach Lisa Celluci said in a release. Our communication and organization on the defensive side of the ball was central. We’ve found a way to get on the scoreboard. It feels great to be victorious in our first race of the season.
The game was more controversial against Penn State.
The Nittany Lions gave the Hawkeyes a good fight, holding Iowa to six shots while getting five of their own. After a shot-less first quarter, both teams became more active in the second quarter and were fired.
As in the first game of the weekend, Iowa found a way to win late. With just over eight minutes to play, Ellie Holley scored without assistance. After gaining possession, Holley worked her way through the Penn State defense and pushed the ball into the corner of the net to take the lead.
The game wasn’t safe yet, as Penn State made one final push to find an equalizer. Grace McGuire came in big with an incredible save with just minutes left and kept Iowa’s second win of the season.
Six different Iowa players registered shots in the second game, continuing Iowas as a balanced attack.
I am so proud of this team, said Cellucci. We made the necessary changes on both sides of the ball and implemented the game plan to a tee. Our team defense has won this match. We keep building. This is going to be an exciting team to watch.
It is the first time that Iowa has entered a season 2-0 since 2013.
Iowa returns to Virginia Beach next weekend for games against Rutgers and Penn State.
