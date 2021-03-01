Sports
Ronan Keating reveals the best memories touring with Boyzone
As part of Boyzone, Ronan Keating traveled the world.
But the end of the boy band was not the end of his adventures.
We spoke to the singer-songwriter about finding his best self in Sydney, a haunted stay in Wales and the best parts of Paris.
What is your favorite moment on the road?
Our first European tour in 1995 was incredible. Traveling around the UK cities are only a few hours apart so the bus was a regular vehicle we used between hotel stops, but touring mainland Europe means staying overnight between countries.
We had the coolest bus and were just a bunch of best friends, staying up late, drinking beer and having fun driving through Germany, France, Spain and Italy to play huge shows in countries we hadn’t visited before.
It was the first time that I really realized I was in a real band.
And your favorite city?
Paris. I love the food, the culture and the atmosphere on the street, which really inspires me to write that the city has such a strong personality. My wife, Storm, and I love to stay at the fabulous Four Seasons Hotel George V (rooms from 990.40), stroll down Rue des Saints-Pres and stop at one of the traditional bistros for lunch.
The Derrire restaurant is somewhere that we recently found and it is a really nice place to eat. It’s built like a big house, so how you dine depends on the room of the house you’re in when you’re in the games room, for example, your table is a ping pong table, and our dining room was a courtyard summer house.
It’s very quirky and located in a beautiful spot near the Marais district (main courses about 26).
What have you ever brought from a hotel room?
We used to all take the robes without realizing that the record company would be charged.
There we were, sitting on our tour bus, thinking we were rebels in our matching fuzzy Four Seasons robes, not knowing that we were going to exceed expectations for them in the end.
What’s the best souvenir you came home with?
When we first traveled the world in Boyzone days, the guys and I became obsessed with Hard Rock Cafés.
We used to drink a cocktail called the Hurricane, a powerful blend of rum, amaretto and fruit juices served in the most tasteless glass with the Hard Rock Cafe logo and location.
If you bought the drink, you have to keep the glass. We started collecting them all, which of course turned into a competition.
Stephen Gately and I went to the Mr Bean movie premiere in Japan and visited both Osaka and Sapporo, where we returned with more bragging about having more hurricane goggles than the others than seeing Japan.
What was your most life-changing experience while traveling?
In 2010 I was a judge for the Australian X Factor, who spent months in Sydney exploring other parts of the country, and I just fell in love with it.
The country is a beautiful, multicultural melting pot of a lot of energy that has changed me as a person.
I met Storm there and I really feel like the best version of myself since meeting her and spending time there. If it wasn’t that far away, I will live there tomorrow because their attitude to life is wonderfully relaxed.
There is a nice restaurant called Icebergs in Bondi it is in a glass box above the water, and over the years I got to know the owner well.
A bottle of local shiraz and a steak there, and I’m in my element (signature steak 73.20).
Where is the strangest place you spent the night?
We stayed in a very cold, eerie castle in deepest Wales. None of us slept at all, we convinced each other that it was haunted, so much so that we all drank in Keiths’ room all night because we were too scared to fall asleep.
Where do you hope to go now?
I love Cuba, which has been on my radar for a while and somewhere I’ve only seen in photos. People tell me it’s changing fast and I should see it soon.
I also really want to go to New Orleans, the music, the food and the people all look great and there is a mystery that intrigues me.
We were supposed to leave for the Maldives in February so I really hope we can go there soon.
Forever And Ever, Amen, the new single with Shania Twain, is out now.
