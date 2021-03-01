JMU Football Is Done – JMU Sports News

Image courtesy of JMU Athletics Communications

By Bennett Conlin

Well folks, it was a great flight.

JMU was an elite football program for a few years and it was fun while it lasted. Unfortunately, the run came to an end on Saturday.

The Dukes scored only once in the first half of Saturday and their only runs in the first half came on a Hail Mary. In the end, they fell 38-14 and couldn’t handle the harshness of their opposition.

Actually wait.

That was No. 1 in the state of North Dakota, steamed 38-14 by Southern Illinois. The buffalo looked lost.

So what happened to JMU?

Oh that’s right, they were scammed by the referees, who said a clear field goal was not good. The referee in question was adjusting his mask during the kick and did not even see the ball. Instead of a three-run lead, the game remained the same.

It was a momentum swing in the team’s 28-21 defeat.

To hold. I receive a message that happened in Eastern Washington, not JMU. The Eagles lost 28-21 to Idaho.

If the referees didn’t bring JMU to its knees, what did it do?

Ahhhh yes, of course. The second half.

JMU was surpassed 21-3 in the second half and eventually lost 28-17. In defense of the team, the opponent receives rave reviews from FCS media experts.

No sorry.

That was South Dakota State, which lost 28-17 to North Dakota thanks to a substandard second half.

JMU defeated Robert Morris 36-16 and beat the Colonials 20-0 after halftime to take the win. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a win.

Fans were beside themselves in the first half when Cole Johnson threw three interceptions. It was an erratic performance by the starting quarterback, who did settle down a bit later in the game. He threw two touchdowns in the win.

When Robert Morris took charge, fans were stunned.

Didn’t JMU beat this team 73-7 in 2018?

Yes, but Robert Morris has improved. The program went 6-1 in the NEC in 2019. When the Dukes defeated them in 2018, the Colonials went 0-6 in the NEC. Robert Morris is not a bad team.

Now a member of the Big South, Robert Morris wants football success. It’s getting closer to a potential playoff threat. The schedule is improving and there is no shame in playing a competitive first half against the Colonials.

In the end JMU found its position and won with 20 points.

The game was far from perfect, but let’s calm down a bit. It’s early in the season and Robert Morris could easily turn out to be a decent team this spring. JMU didn’t play to its standard, but that doesn’t mean it won’t improve in CAA play.

The season is young.

Show a little patience with Johnson and the passing game. It has been a while since the team played football on a weekly basis and it is its first season as a full-time starter. Give Curt Cignetti time to help JMU correct its flaws.

In the meantime, enjoy the win. Not every FCS fan base can do that after this weekend.