Sports
JMU Football Is Done – JMU Sports News
Image courtesy of JMU Athletics Communications
By Bennett Conlin
Well folks, it was a great flight.
JMU was an elite football program for a few years and it was fun while it lasted. Unfortunately, the run came to an end on Saturday.
The Dukes scored only once in the first half of Saturday and their only runs in the first half came on a Hail Mary. In the end, they fell 38-14 and couldn’t handle the harshness of their opposition.
Actually wait.
That was No. 1 in the state of North Dakota, steamed 38-14 by Southern Illinois. The buffalo looked lost.
So what happened to JMU?
Oh that’s right, they were scammed by the referees, who said a clear field goal was not good. The referee in question was adjusting his mask during the kick and did not even see the ball. Instead of a three-run lead, the game remained the same.
It was a momentum swing in the team’s 28-21 defeat.
To hold. I receive a message that happened in Eastern Washington, not JMU. The Eagles lost 28-21 to Idaho.
If the referees didn’t bring JMU to its knees, what did it do?
Ahhhh yes, of course. The second half.
JMU was surpassed 21-3 in the second half and eventually lost 28-17. In defense of the team, the opponent receives rave reviews from FCS media experts.
No sorry.
That was South Dakota State, which lost 28-17 to North Dakota thanks to a substandard second half.
JMU defeated Robert Morris 36-16 and beat the Colonials 20-0 after halftime to take the win. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a win.
Fans were beside themselves in the first half when Cole Johnson threw three interceptions. It was an erratic performance by the starting quarterback, who did settle down a bit later in the game. He threw two touchdowns in the win.
When Robert Morris took charge, fans were stunned.
Didn’t JMU beat this team 73-7 in 2018?
Yes, but Robert Morris has improved. The program went 6-1 in the NEC in 2019. When the Dukes defeated them in 2018, the Colonials went 0-6 in the NEC. Robert Morris is not a bad team.
Now a member of the Big South, Robert Morris wants football success. It’s getting closer to a potential playoff threat. The schedule is improving and there is no shame in playing a competitive first half against the Colonials.
In the end JMU found its position and won with 20 points.
The game was far from perfect, but let’s calm down a bit. It’s early in the season and Robert Morris could easily turn out to be a decent team this spring. JMU didn’t play to its standard, but that doesn’t mean it won’t improve in CAA play.
The season is young.
Show a little patience with Johnson and the passing game. It has been a while since the team played football on a weekly basis and it is its first season as a full-time starter. Give Curt Cignetti time to help JMU correct its flaws.
In the meantime, enjoy the win. Not every FCS fan base can do that after this weekend.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]