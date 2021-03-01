Will there be tennis courts coming to Indian Highland Park? Outdoors

KINGSPORT Imagine an Indian Highland Park with eight tennis courts and lacrosse playing fields added to the athletics mix and other applications already out there.

The overall plan could cover athletics, academics, and space expansion so that both at Dobyns-Bennett High School can take advantage of it.

Those are some of the ideas and concepts that Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True and Chief Student Services Officer and former DB Assistant Director Jim Nash presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a recent work session.

The current park has soccer fields, a soccer field house, softball fields, batting cages, concessions, restrooms, public seating / tables, open field space and a viewing tower, as well as parking on the northeast side of the park.

We need to be open to what those things could be, Nash said.

We’re so hemmed in on our current 35-acre Dobyns-Bennett campus, he said.

ATHLETICS

During Tuesday’s work session, True said that one idea, if the school system were to buy all or most of the properties east of Park Street, would be to move the six tennis courts on the DB campus side of Center Street into the park and there two more to add. for a total of eight.

True said tennis tournaments eight is an optimal number of jobs, and Board of Education vice president Julie Byers said current jobs are too late to resurface.

Byers asked whether all other houses and lots in question had been bought or whether there would be enough space for eight tennis courts.

True said he is not an engineer, but a first glance suggests there would be plenty of room.

There is an opportunity to do something important there, True said. And in partnership with the city of Kingsport, True said, indoor tennis facilities are another option.

Another idea is to add a lacrosse field and storage / locker rooms to Indian Highland. The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) added lacrosse to its sanctioned sports list this year, said Chief Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse.

ACADEMY

In addition, True said career technical education including construction technology, horticulture and the DB greenhouse and STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math) could expand into the area tennis courts now occupy.

He also said the color watch and performing arts programs could use some of that space.

EXTENSIONS

Nash said indoor and outdoor expansions allowed by the proposals could include additional parking, better concessions, and more locker rooms for all sports.

BOE member Eric Hyche said the board should consider the need for more parking spaces for existing activities at the park, let alone extra.

It is true that sometimes football, track, tennis, softball and band training takes place at the same time in the Stadium Court and Indian Highland Park, with the Highland parking lot serving the DB side and vice versa.

WHAT’S WAY FORWARD?

Nash and True said the way forward would include continued purchases of Park Street properties on the east side of the street by the school system and a partnership with the city, as well as collaboration with stakeholder groups including the School Systems Safety Task Force and parents.

Moorhouse said the city is willing to facilitate the demolition of structures on purchased lots.

BOE member Todd Golden asked whether a skywalk or elevated walkway across Center Street would be allowed or supported by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. That would be similar to the one that serves Science Hill High School in Johnson City. That walkway crosses Roan Street.

A similar elevated walkway was once discussed to connect the DB campus to the Palmer Early Childhood Development Center and the Midland Center on the west side of Fort Henry Drive.

It’s been talked about, said interim board member Tim Dean, who was on the school board in the 1980s and is filling the seat left vacant until May’s municipal elections due to the death of Carrie Upshaw. I’m sure it hasn’t been discussed in a long time.

Dean also said it is important that the school board is ready to respond to opportunities to buy land when they apply.

If you’re not ready to act, the opportunity quickly slips away, Dean said.

ONE PARK STREET PROPERTY FOR SALE NOW

True and Nash said the Indian Highland expansion began in earnest in 2003 with seven property purchases so far on the east side of Park Street, with other lots purchased in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and two in 2016. On At the time of Indian Highland Park’s last update in 2019, True said there were three properties on the east side of Park Street.

As of Tuesday, True said he knew of only one of 12 packages not in the school system’s possession and for sale. A house and lot closest to Center Street with a sign for sale in the yard is pending sale, True said.

A former church that bought the Park Street school system was used for office space for years, then served as storage for six years until it was recently demolished.

Board Chairman Jim Welch said this begs the question of whether the school system is doing something with properties it has purchased rather than just leaving it there and disintegrating the neighborhood.

IS A LOOK BACK A GOOD LOOK AHEAD?True and Nash said a vision for the future of Indian Highland Park includes a look back at how Dobyns-Bennett High School expanded into the residential Stadium Court area over time.

They showed the sign a picture of Stadium Court that looked like it could have been from the 1960s to 1980s, with greenery, trees and houses, but they told the sign that the photo was from 1999. In the 21 years since, the stadium has been completely purchased by the school system and included a paved practice field for the DB band, student parking and an extensive music building.