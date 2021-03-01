Ilya Sorokin shutout, Oliver Wahlstrom points push Islanders past Penguins





So much to discuss after last night’s emphatic win and a well-played (albeit 1-1 split) back-to-back weekend with the Penguins, who looked exhausted and devoid of answers last night. The Islanders ended February in a strong position (third in the division in points, fourth in points percentage, a division-high 11 scheme wins, a functioning power game) that should take a break from some of our anxiety we felt during the ups and downs . Of course things can change quickly, and there is a busy schedule ahead, with a game every other night from here to eternity. In the post-game, Barry Trotz spoke about how the team can almost roll four lines across the boards again, regardless of the situation. That came in response to questions about Oliver Wahlstrom, who continues to progress and has the right approach to The Process, but Trotz also took the opportunity to praise Michael Dal Colle’s subtle effectiveness. In fact, it was the last to have Trotz say, if they stay healthy, he loves what he has. Almost all coaches like predictability, but Trotz learns it and expects it to the limit, and he couples that with the ability to convince his players to believe in it, to convince them that when they do, good things will come. to happen. As a coach, Trotz is a calm, stable long-term investor who doesn’t appear on TV or seek attention: just play the percentages, stick to your fundamentals with discipline, don’t get too high or too low over short-term ups and downs, and you’ll be able are to excel. So it doesn’t matter that Dal Colle isn’t a goalscorer like he was with juniors, and it doesn’t matter that Oliver’s offense is yet to come or, at this point, depending on power play. When they play their part and follow their orders, they retain Trotz’s trust. (As always, it helps to queue for JG Pageau, the Swiss Army Knife.) Oh, and another promising show from Ilya Sorokin, and Noah Dobson continues to grow. The islanders don’t have a deep prospect pool and are essentially in a win-now direction; if they want a chance to repeat last season’s success, they need that full implementation of Trotzs systems, strong goalkeepers and contributions from their cheaper players. February ended with a nice serving of all three. Islanders News Trotz on Sorokin, and a bit of what I mentioned above with the young players: The role models we have in our room – they give a lot of support to the young boys. You correct your habits when you get the chance to talk to some great experienced players who can help you, and we have some really good ones. “ Despite pic.twitter.com/DsvAJfRGe8 New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 1, 2021 Good night and a good month to Oliver, yes? Pageau was again in the post-game press link with Wahlstrom: JG Pageau about Oliver Wahlstrom: “His attitude is excellent on and off the ice … He does the right things and pays attention to all the details and that’s how you get better … He does everything he can to be separate from this team. ” # Islands Joe pantorno (@joepantorno) March 1, 2021 What I deduced from this is that the Islanders once defeated a Lemieux team 9-0: Since Kelly Hrudey suppressed Pens, 9-0, at Long Island on January 9, 1986, NYI has had 189 regular season GP vs. Tripe without shutout. Bob grove (@ bobgrove91) March 1, 2021 Of course, it wouldn’t be an NHL game with some mind-boggling, obviously absurd decision-making decisions: If the NHL wanted more goals, they would call these one-handed slashes when there is absolutely no attempt to play the puck. https://t.co/d7dsFRRUAs Travis Flynn (@NDRedEagle) March 1, 2021 Elsewhere Yesterday’s other NHL scores included the Bruins, Flyers and capitals each picking up regulation win to keep up. The Blue Jackets have lost five in a row (including two in a row to the predators), so John Tortorella reiterates that he cannot worry about his job security. [NHL]

The Panthers place Brett Connolly on waivers. [TSN]

The uncertainty surrounding the design for 2021 affects different outlooks in different ways. [Sportsnet]

AUSTON MATTHEWS HEALTH WATCH CONTINUES. It’s about all TSN covers these days. [TSN]

Vegas has quickly ended its partnership with a company that has something to do with betting. [ESPN]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos