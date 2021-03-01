Minhaj wins Spanish crown and completes ECL line-up

Minhaj CC of Barcelona has won the Spanish national title and will represent Spain in this year’s European Cricket League. Minhaj defeated La Manga Torrevieja CC 2-1 in a three-game T10 series on Sunday.

The national finals were played as a best-of-three T10 series between the defending champions of the East Coast and Central League (ECCL) and Catalan leagues. La Manga Torrevieja won the ECCL in the fall of 2020. The 2020 Catalan league was suspended mid-season due to COVID-19 restrictions. That’s why the 2019 Catalan and Spanish national champions Minhaj represented the Catalan region in the final.

The final took place at the Olympic baseball field of Montjuc, Barcelona and coincided with the ongoing ECS ​​series at the venue. The visitors got off to a positive start by winning the opening match. First, La Manga hit an impressive 95-8 in their 10 overs. Minhaj took the game to the last ball, but lost 6 points in the end. The hosts performed better in the 2nd game, chasing 85 to win with three overs left and setting up a decision maker. La Manga would again hit first in the 3rd match but could only post 74-6. Minhaj proved herself worthy winners and chased the goal with 7 wickets and 8 balls left. Jafar Iqbal and Khalid Mehmood were the stars for Minhaj, with 69 runs and 7 wickets in the 3 games respectively.

Minhaj will represent Spain at the ECL in 2021, turning 16th and the last team to qualify. With the draw already closed, Minhaj plays in Group A between 31st May and 4th June. They play matches against Dreux CC from France, Brescia CC from Italy, FCA04 Darmstadt from Germany and Swardeston CC from England.

